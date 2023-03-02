Championship Team of the Month for February: Chuba Akpom, Andy Carroll, Anass Zaroury feature

With the conclusion of February, WhoScored.com delve into its latest Championship Team of the Month.

Coventry and Reading both have two players in the XI, while Burnley, Hull, Luton, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield United and Sunderland are also represented.

Goalkeeper: Ben Wilson (Coventry) - 6.93 rating

Starting between the sticks is Coventry's Ben Wilson, who kept three clean sheets from six matches to earn a WhoScored.com rating of 6.93. His 14 saves helped the Sky Blues to only concede three goals, with only Burnley (2) shipping fewer in the entire month.

Right-back: Cyrus Christie (Hull) - 7.20 rating

Hull weren't in great form in February as they only secured one win, but there is a place in the team for Cyrus Christie, who features at right-back with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.20. Christie made the third most interceptions (17) in the league and also earned a Man of the Match award in Hull's only win, where he also found the net.

Centre-back: Luke McNally (Coventry) - 7.70 rating

The second Coventry representative is Luke McNally who, like Wilson, has been vital to his side's solid defence. McNally has been Coventry's Player of the Season so far and continued this form in February with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.70, which included a Man of the Match award in the 1-1 draw with Luton. McNally made the most interceptions (19) of any player in the league, and chipped in with an additional 20 tackles.

Centre-back: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) - 7.55 rating

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson is well worth his place in this team. The centre-back earned two Man of the Match awards, while also scoring one and assisting another in back-to-back games. Robinson made 42 successful passes from his own half to the opposition half, which ranked highly in the division, helping him to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.55.

Left-back: Alfie Doughty (Luton) - 7.42 rating

Alfie Doughty is the final name in the defence accumulating a WhoScored.com rating of 7.42 for his efforts. The Luton left-back was vital in attack, assisting one goal against Birmingham and successfully completing 10 dribbles, while also registering the most accurate crosses (19) of any player. Doughty, of course, played his part defensively as well, making 11 tackles and six interceptions.

Right midfield: Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - 7.50 rating

Sunderland's Patrick Roberts kicks off the midfield four with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.50. No player completed more successful dribbles (23) in the Championship in February or won more ground duels (44), while registering the third most key passes (13). Roberts also scored and earned a Man of the Match award, which came in the Black Cats' 1-0 win over Reading.

Central midfield: Tom Ince (Reading) - 7.50 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.50, Tom Ince makes the XI as one of two Reading players in the side. The former Liverpool youth player enjoyed a very productive month, contributing to four goals, finding the net himself three times, including a double against Blackpool. Ince also provided 15 accurate crosses, the second most in the division.

Central midfield: Gabriel Sara (Norwich) - 7.48 rating

Partnering Ince in midfield with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.48 is Norwich's Gabriel Sara. The 23-year-old scored twice and registered the most key passes (17) in February, one of which led to an assist in the 3-1 win over Hull where he was also the man of the match. Additionally, he won possession in the midfield third 25 times, which ranked highly in the league.

Left midfield: Anass Zaroury (Burnley) - 7.64 rating

Burnley maintained their unstoppable march back to the Premier League in February, extending their unbeaten run to 14 in the league. Anass Zaroury scored twice and completed the joint most successful dribbles (23) to cap a memorable month. The young winger also won possession in the attacking third the third highest number of times (7), while also earning two Man of the Match awards for his efforts, resulting in a WhoScored.com rating of 7.64.

Striker: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) - 7.60 rating

Kicking off the attack is Middlesbrough hitman Chuba Akpom, who scored the joint most goals (5) in the Championship in February, moving him to the league's outright top goalscorer with 19 scored so far. He also earned a Man of the Match award in Middlesbrough's 3-0 win over Blackpool, aiding him to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.60.

Striker: Andy Carroll (Reading) - 7.73 rating

Saving the best until last, Andy Carroll completes the February Team of the Month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.73. The Royals won two of their four games in February and on both occasions, Carroll scored including in the 2-1 win over Rotherham, where he also assisted the other goal and earned the highest match rating of a Reading player this season (9.41). He also won 52 aerial duels, which was at least 14 more than any other player in the Championship last month.