Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract expires

Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, according to Sky Germany sources.

The 31-year-old striker has decided not to renew his expiring contract and will part ways with the club in summer after eight successful years.

Firmino personally informed manager Jurgen Klopp about his decision and had positive talks with him on Friday.

Klopp had expressed several times that he wanted to work with Firmino beyond this summer, but the player has now decided to leave with his next move still undecided.

In 2015, the Brazilian completed his move from Hoffenheim in a £21.3m deal. Since then he has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 352 appearances.

He became the highest-scoring Brazilian striker in Premier League history in 2019 and now has 78 goals in the top flight.

Firmino has won seven titles with Liverpool, among them the Champions League in the 2018/19 season and the Premier League title a year later.

This season, Firmino has struck nine times and contributed four assists although has struggled with injury.

Liverpool have been approached for comment.