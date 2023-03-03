Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are on the right path, but Man Utd's Marcus Rashford will be difficult to stop

"Definitely, definitely," Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said to Sky Sports News when asked if he felt momentum is building as his side look to chase down their rivals for a top-four spot.

After a convincing win mid-week against Wolves, it does feel like there are signs Liverpool are starting to get their season back on track.

Four clean Premier League clean sheets in a row coupled up with important players returning from injury such as Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota, this weekend's crunch match against Manchester United live on Sky Sports could provide the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to reinforce their push for a Champions League position.

"We're stringing results together and we're playing some good football as well," Alexander-Arnold said as he sat down exclusively with Sky Sports News.

"We're getting the wins on the board especially at this time of the season, and we need to be pushing as far as we can. We're on the right path but we need to carry on."

Going into Sunday's game, Liverpool are six points off a top-four spot - chasing the likes of Newcastle and Spurs above them, but does Alexander-Arnold believe his side can pip them before the end of the season?

"As a team, we understand it's not in our hands," he added. "We need results to go our way but there's still a long way to go and we have a lot of games to play, a lot can happen.

"It's important for us to get points on the board and that's where our heads are at, come April and May, that's when we know we'll stand but for now we have to make sure we're in a good position to push on.

"Three points against a team like [Manchester] United on Sunday will really help us in achieving that."

How things have changed since the last Anfield meeting

Image: Liverpool take on Manchester United on Sunday

The last time Liverpool met Manchester United at Anfield, it was a rampant win. Two goals from Mohamed Salah sealed a 4-0 win - which meant at the time, they went top of the league. They had already won the Carabao Cup and had a FA Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to as well.

"It's not often you beat United 4-0, that was a very good game, we played outstanding," Alexander-Arnold said.

In less than a year, both sides find themselves in very different situations.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 5th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Manchester United eased their way to a convincing Carabao Cup win against Newcastle and are close enough to be seen as challengers for the title, while Liverpool continue to look to ignite their season - but as ever, form is rarely relevant to rivalries such as this.

Alexander-Arnold said: "They're playing really good football, but the games are never easy when you come up against United.

"Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a tough fixture and they've always got a good team and good players, it's never an easy game and I'm sure it won't be easy on Sunday."

How do you stop Marcus Rashford?

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold at an opening of a new store in Liverpool

Depending on which whether he starts on the left-wing or up front, Alexander-Arnold will come up against one of the most in-form players in European football in the shape of Marcus Rashford.

The pair have often duelled against each other on the same flank, and Alexander-Arnold and his Liverpool side have had the better of the results when they've faced each other.

Out of the seven times the pair have met, Liverpool have won three of those encounters. However, Rashford has notched five goals in those games.

Alexander-Arnold has been complimentary of Rashford in the past. During the World Cup, the right-back said Rashford was under-rated, so it may be no surprise to him that the United forward is in the form of his career so far.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold says it will be difficult to stop Marcus Rashford when their teams meet on Super Sunday

"The only thing that's really changed is he's probably scored a lot more recently but he's the same player, he's always a threat and I'm sure he will be a threat on Sunday," Alexander-Arnold said.

"It will be a tough game but it's one I'm looking forward to and it will be a good test.

"It's difficult [to stop Rashford]. He's a player who's got a lot of weapons in his arsenal but I think it's more of a team effort, it won't be just a one-on-one thing.

"They'll have more than just Marcus going forward, it's a team thing and as long as the team wins on Sunday, that's all I'm bothered about."

Boots and performance

Image: Alexander-Arnold taking a free-kick with Liverpool fans watching, as he opens a new store in Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold has had a busy week. Beating Wolves as well as preparing for one of their biggest games of the season against Manchester United - you could understand a footballer wanting to take some down-time when they get a chance.

However, Alexander-Arnold took time to appear at a new store in Liverpool city centre with countless Liverpool fans cheering him on, watching him take a trademark free-kick to officially open it.

For the full-back, these events are clearly important - partly to engage with the Liverpool fans as well as also to show support to his boot supplier, Under Armour.

"It's something that's vital. The boots I wear and how I feel on the pitch, I'm a player who likes to play with no restrictions and nothing holding me back," Alexander-Arnold said.

"Comfort, that's the main thing. As long as there's nothing at the back of my mind going into the game, then I'm able to go and perform and Under Armour have delivered that from the minute I first signed with them."

