Moises Caicedo: Ecuador midfielder pens new long-term Brighton contract

Ecuador international Moises Caicedo has signed a new long-term Brighton contract.

Caicedo has committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

The 21-year-old has been virtually ever-present in Brighton's first team since making his full Premier League debut in April last year.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "This is fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."

The midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle, before spending the first half of the following season on loan with Belgian side Beerschot.

Caicedo saw Brighton reject two bids for him from Arsenal in January, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.

Caicedo told Brighton that he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, but he remained on the south coast and has now made 29 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls.

Estupinan and March set to return

Image: Pervis Estupinan could return for Brighton this weekend

Pervis Estupinan and Solly March are available for Brighton for this weekend's visit of West Ham after missing the midweek FA Cup victory at Stoke.

Danny Welbeck is also fit, while Billy Gilmour is set to be in the squad.

However, Levi Colwill is not yet ready to return and Yasin Ayari misses out through illness.