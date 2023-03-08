The Sun has released security camera footage from the pub, which the paper claims shows Walker twice pulling down his tracksuit bottoms; Manchester City and Walker's representatives declined to comment; it is understood that City consider the incident a private matter.

Kyle Walker: Man City defender subject of police probe over allegation he exposed himself

Police are investigating whether any offence has been committed, after a national newspaper alleged that Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker exposed himself in a bar in Wilmslow.

The Sun has released security camera footage from the pub, which the paper claims shows Walker twice pulling down his tracksuit bottoms.

Manchester City and Walker's representatives declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

It is understood that City consider the incident a private matter.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary has told Sky Sports News: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time."