Bruno Fernandes: Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford stand by Man Utd captain after Liverpool rout

Erik ten Hag says he is "definitely" keeping Bruno Fernandes in his Manchester United captaincy role after reports emerged that members of the squad were unhappy with the midfielder wearing the armband.

Fernandes, who is vice-captain to Harry Maguire, was described as a "disgrace" and "a shambles" by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville for his attitude in Sunday's 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

The Portugal international escaped retrospective action for pushing the assistant referee after a disagreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold and was criticised for two instances of simulation.

Ten Hag appeared to acknowledge some wrongdoing on Fernandes' part but said the midfielder is "an inspiration to the team" as he stood by his man.

Asked if Fernandes will continue as captain, as he has done this season when Maguire is not on the pitch, he said: "Yes, definitely. I think he is playing a brilliant season and he has played a big role in us being where we are. Everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well.

"No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes.

"He is intelligent. I'm really pleased he is our player and he is captain when Harry (Maguire) is not playing."

Marcus Rashford also backed Fernandes and said "as a team we have to support him because he is a fantastic player".

"I don't have anything negative to say about Bruno," Rashford added. "As the manager said, nobody is perfect and sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things that are a little bit out of character.

"I think he has been a good leader for us even when he has not been captain. He has helped other players become better leaders.

"I 100 per cent support Bruno, and I am behind him."

Rashford: 'Nonsense' we gave up at Anfield

Image: Marcus Rashford reacts after spurning a chance to score at Anfield

Manchester United were accused of downing tools at Anfield on Sunday, but Rashford has said that is "nonsense".

United's top scorer says there was miscommunication between the players and they ultimately "came away from the team's principles".

"We didn't give up," said Rashford, ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis. "That's nonsense. We were unorganised, yeah, communication was bad and that's why we conceded the goals.

"As forwards, we were trying to press just as forwards, we weren't a unit, the same with the midfield and the defence.

"We were trying to get a grip of the game, we were talking, but we weren't in agreement of what to do. It's happened, the only thing we can do is learn from it.

"I'm grateful to have a game so quickly, because it allows us to take another step from the last game and put it behind us."

Man Utd fixtures

Man Utd vs Real Betis - Europa League - Thursday; kick-off 8pm

Man Utd vs Southampton - Premier League - Sunday; kick-off 2pm

Real Betis vs Man Utd - Europa League - Thursday March 16; kick-off 5.45pm

Man Utd vs Fulham - FA Cup - Sunday March 19; kick-off 4.30pm

Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League - Sunday April 2; kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports from 3.30pm