Erik ten Hag: Manchester United boss says forward Wout Weghorst sometimes 'fails' but keeps going

Erik ten Hag praised striker Wout Weghorst's commitment and application in the wake of his second goal in Manchester United colours against Real Betis on Thursday, but also admitted the Dutchman has a tendency to 'fail'.

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League meeting with Southampton on Sunday at Old Trafford - seven days on from their 7-0 defeat at Liverpool - Ten Hag said Weghorst gets into useful positions often, but is not always able to execute the final action.

He explained that the 30-year-old, signed on loan from Burnley in January, is enjoying an abundance of game time thanks to the absence of the injured Anthony Martial, but insists his positional play and intelligence are assets to United's forward line.

"As you see, he's often in the right position then he fails, but he keeps going," Ten Hag said. "He shows great personality and character, not only in this game [against Betis].

Image: United boss Erik ten Hag has praised Weghorst's attitude and commitment

"He keeps focused, he keeps working, he keeps putting himself in the right positions and finally he got his reward. He's physically capable of playing a lot of games. He's very fit and recovers well.

"Did I expect? I expect that he would play a lot but obviously, we have an injury with Anthony Martial. That's the main reason he's playing from start to almost always finish. He's doing well. As a striker or No 10 in the midfield he's bringing a good performance.

"He has intelligence in positions because he's a good anticipator. I tell him to link up there and he gets in front of the goal when crosses are coming in."

Speaking about the possible return of Christian Eriksen, who has been missing since late January, Ten Hag added: "He will play again [this season], definitely. But I can't say now the expectation.

"His progress in the rehab is okay, so we will see him but not before the international break."

Ten Hag: Bruno showed his personality

Erik ten Hag hailed "best player on the pitch" Bruno Fernandes for his display of "personality" as Man Utd improved from what he admitted was "complacency" to beat Betis.

Fernandes was singled out for criticism even more severely than his team-mates following United's 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool on Sunday, with a number of petulant moments raising questions over his suitability to wear the captain's armband.

He had been defended by both Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford in the build-up to Thursday's Europa League last-16 game, and responded in the best way possible himself with a player-of-the-match performance at Old Trafford.

"He was the best player on the pitch and it showed his personality. He played in a little bit of a deeper role, he was brilliant," said Ten Hag.

"He was a leader in playmaking from deep and controlling the rhythm of the game. He had a lot of good passes in between the lines and from there-on we created a lot of chances."

Ten Hag added on Friday: "I said [in the pre-match press conference] I am very pleased with his captaincy because he has given the team energy.

"He is not only giving the physical output, the best of the whole team, but also he is running in the right direction and he is pointing players in that direction.

"He is coaching players, he is leading the team in the tactical perspective.

"His emotion is his weapon but sometimes it's too strong and, yes, of course I help him, I support him and I give him feedback.

"Sometimes he has to show more control [of his] emotions and that will help.

"He has to find the balance when to use rational as a tool and when to use emotion as a tool. That is the next step.

"It is a nice development point for him and when he does it, he will be an even better player."