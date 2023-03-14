Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al Nassr against Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac; Al Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League after losing to title rivals Al Ittihad last Thursday; watch Al Nassr vs Abha in a free stream here
Tuesday 14 March 2023 14:32, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al Nassr as they take on Abha in the King Cup of Champions quarter-finals. (kick-off 2.30pm).
The 37-year-old recently scored another hat-trick as Al Nassr won 3-0 at Damac, a win that saw his side go top of the Saudi Pro League. But they have now fallen down to second after a defeat at title rivals Al-Ittihad
The Portugal forward kicked a bottle in frustration as he walked off the pitch after that game.
