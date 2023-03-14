Gregg Berhalter 'remains candidate' for US head coach role after independent investigation

Gregg Berhalter admitted to kicking his wife in 1992 after it was reported to US Soccer during the World Cup; an investigation has found no evidence of 'similar misconduct' and there is 'no legal impediment to employing him'; USA looking for sports director, who will decide next head coach

Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate for the US men's head coach role after an independent investigation into his past behaviour was released.

Berhalter was in charge of the USA in December when he was reported to the national team before he came out a month later to admit to kicking his wife in 1992.

An investigation by law firm Alston and Bird, which was expanded to include any potential inappropriate behaviour in his role, has found there is "no legal impediment to employing him".

US Soccer released a statement alongside the report, which read: "Given the investigators' conclusion, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to serve as head coach of the Men's National Team."

USA and Borussia Dortmund forward Giovanni Reyna's mother Danielle, a former roommate and team-mate of Berhalter's wife Rosalind, brought the incident to the attention of US Soccer in December after her son was given a limited role at the World Cup.

Reyna, 20, apologised after being criticised by Berhalter at the World Cup for "not meeting expectations" and his mother responded in a statement explaining that she was angry the US head coach had not afforded her son the same forgiveness he received at a similar age after the incident with his wife Rosalind in 1992.

The report concluded that Berhalter did not improperly withhold information about the domestic abuse of his wife and found "no evidence to suggest that he has engaged in similar misconduct at any other time".

US Soccer is still searching for a new sports director, who will determine the next head coach of the men's team.

The role is currently vacant after Berhalter's contract expired at the end of the 2022 tournament in Qatar. He said in January that he wanted to continue as head coach of the US men's national team.

What did Berhalter say about the incident?

Berhalter released a statement in January giving his account of events from the incident with his now wife Rosalind, with whom he has been married to for 25 years.

He wrote. "One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs."

Berhalter says it was a "shameful moment and one that I regret to this day".

He added: "To this day that type of behaviour has never been repeated. The lessons learned from that night over three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, devoted and supportive relationship.

"It was an event that shaped me but doesn't define me. It was a single isolated event over three decades ago and a terrible decision made in a bad moment by an 18-year-old."

What did Danielle Reyna say about Berhalter?

Danielle Reyna confirmed that she had reported Berhalter to US Soccer "just after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference."

She said: "As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologised for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age.

"Without going into detail, [Berhalter's statement] from [Tuesday] significantly minimizes the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed. It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterward, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family's life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard."

But Danielle Reyna denied blackmailing Berhalter with the information of the incident, and insists she did not ask for him to be fired.

"But I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I did not make any threats, and I don't know anything about any blackmail attempts, nor have I ever had any discussions about anyone else on Gregg's staff-I don't know any of the other coaches."