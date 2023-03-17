Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake in the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break, with one game live on Sky Sports.

The Sky cameras will be at Fir Park on Saturday lunchtime as Motherwell, unbeaten under Stuart Kettlewell, host Rangers.

There are then five games to look forward to at 3pm including leaders Celtic at home to a Hibs side looking to close in on third place.

It is another huge weekend for bottom side Dundee United as they look for their first win under Jim Goodwin as they look to avoid relegation after just three seasons back in the top flight.

Here we take a look at what is at stake...

What is live on Sky Sports?

It is the battle of the unbeaten Scottish Premiership managers live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Stuart Kettlewell has turned Motherwell's fortunes around and has picked up 10 points from a possible 12 since replacing Steven Hammell last month.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell

They will face a tough challenge from a Rangers side determined not to fall further behind Celtic in the title race as Michael Beale looks to hold onto his unbeaten league run.

The Ibrox side won the last meeting between the sides 3-0 while the last game in Lanarkshire back in October ended in a 2-1 victory for the Gers.

Can Celtic be stopped in league?

Image: Celtic are nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership

Ange Postecoglou's side are showing no signs of letting up in the title race and have the chance to make it nine straight wins on Saturday against Hibernian.

The Hoops are in formidable form and are looking to win each of their first 15 home matches of a league season for just a second time in the club's history, after doing so in 2001-02 under Martin O'Neill (first 18).

After a disappointing start to the season, Hibernian have found some form and go into the match at Parkhead on the back of just one defeat in their last five matches, with the loss coming against second-place Rangers.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian

Celtic though have scored 10 goals against Lee Johnson's side this campaign and have conceded just one across a 4-0 win at Easter Road in December with a 6-1 home victory back in October.

Will Robson make it three straight wins?

Image: Bojan Miovski has scored 14 league goals at Pittodrie this season

Barry Robson remains in charge at Aberdeen while the manager search continues and he has the chance to make it a third straight league win when they take on Hearts.

Striker Bojan Miovski has impressed at Pittodrie this season and has scored more home goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than any other player.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park

The Dons have won each of their last six home league matches against Hearts they did though lose 5-0 away at Tynecastle Park in their last meeting.

Robbie Neilson's side are seven points above Aberdeen in third but have lost their last two away league matches, they have not lost three on the bounce since December 2021.

Can Goodwin find winning formula for Dundee United?

Image: Jim Goodwin is looking for his first win as Dundee United manager

Jim Goodwin will be hoping it is third time lucky for him as he tries again to record his first win as Dundee United manager to avoid being cut even further adrift at the foot of the table.

His former club St Mirren are the visitors on Saturday and they have won on their last three visits to Tannadice Park.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Dundee United

The Buddies though have only won one of their last 11 away league games this season and could drop out of the top six if they fail to win this weekend.

Will Kilmarnock pick up their first win in five?

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their last four league games and are desperate for points to avoid being dragged back into the relegation play-off place.

They were knocked out of the Scottish Cup last weekend by Championship side Inverness and have lost eight of their last 12 games in all competitions.

St Johnstone look to be safe from relegation this season and only Celtic and Rangers have picked up more points on the road.

Can Livi reclaim top-six spot?

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Livingston and Ross County

Livingston have only lost one of their last eight league games against Ross County and could move back into the top six with another victory on Saturday.

David Martindale's side though have only won one of their last seven league games while the Staggies will take confidence from their victory in the last game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

County only sit above the play-off place on goal difference as they look to remain in the top flight for a fifth consecutive season.

