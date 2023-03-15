 Skip to content

England: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in talks to join Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff at FA

Exclusive: Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is set to replace Chris Powell on Gareth Southgate's coaching staff at England; Hasselbaink has been out of work since resigning as Burton Albion manager last September

Rob Dorsett

Senior Reporter, Sky Sports News @RobDorsettSky

Wednesday 15 March 2023 17:00, UK

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is set to join Gareth Southgate&#39;s England backroom team
Image: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is set to join Gareth Southgate's England backroom team

Former Chelsea, Leeds and Atletico Madrid striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is in advanced talks with FA bosses over a deal to join Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff in charge of the England men’s team.

He is set to replace Chris Powell, who has came to the end of his agreed cycle after the World Cup, and his contract has expired.

Hasselbaink, who won 23 caps for the Netherlands and scored nine international goals, has been out of work since resigning as Burton Albion manager last September.

His two spells as Burton boss mean he is well acquainted with England's base at St George's Park, which is where the League One club train, just a few miles from Burton-upon-Trent.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been out of work since resigning as Burton Albion manager last September
Image: Hasselbaink has been out of work since resigning as Burton Albion manager last September

Sky Sports News has been told Southgate approached Hasselbaink about the position after Powell - who's been part of the coaching team for the last two major tournaments - told the England boss he wants to focus on his job as head of coaching at Tottenham's academy.

Trending

The legal paperwork has yet to be finalised on the deal.

It continues the FA's commitment to improving diversity in football, by giving opportunities to more Black coaches within England's teams.

Also See:

Former England international Ashley Cole and ex-Guyana manager Michael Johnson are part of the U21s coaching staff, alongside Joleon Lescott.

Jason Euell, Marcus Bignot, Omer Riza and Matthew Thorpe have all been involved with the England junior teams.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Could you win £250,000 for free on Tuesday with Super 6? Entries by 8pm, good luck!

Around Sky

Sky Sports F1