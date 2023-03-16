Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker has not agreed pre-contract with Sevilla, says Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed there is "no truth" in rumours linking Alfredo Morelos with Sevilla as talks over the striker's future continue.

Morelos is out of contract at Ibrox in the summer and reports claim he has agreed a pre-contract with the LaLiga side.

Beale has started with Antonio Colak in the last three games but he insists he has "no issues" with the Colombian international.

"We spoke after the game on Sunday [Scottish Cup victory over Raith Rovers] and there was no truth in the Sevilla rumour," he told Sky Sports News ahead on Saturday's game at Motherwell.

"We're committed to each other until the end of the season and there are discussions going on between that.

"Since I've come in Alfredo has trained and played very well, there are certainly no issues between me and him.

"We're on the same page and we'll just keep working until the summer. I think everything at the moment is open for discussion."

Image: Ryan Jack has been recalled to the Scotland squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Midfielder Ryan Jack is one of the six other Rangers players out of contact in the summer but, despite struggling with injury in recent seasons, the manager is confident he will remain at the club.

"It's good to see him back in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad because he's been missing from two places at times," Beale added.

"He's an important player in both sides with the focus firmly on Rangers. If he plays well here and stays fit he's a big player for us, he's a player I would want here.

"Recently he's played ever so well because he's felt fit and healthy, we've managed him well, if we continue down that road I don't think there will be any issues with Ryan being here at Rangers."

Malik Tillman, who is on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season, could return for the game at Fir Park, live on Sky Sports.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz could make his first start since October while Borna Barisic is unavailable as his wife is soon to give birth.

