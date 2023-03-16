Europa League round-up: Feyenoord hit seven past Shakhtar Donetsk | Juventus, Sevilla through to last eight

Juventus defeated 10-man Freiburg 2-0 to advance 3-0 on aggregate in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Dusan Vlahovic scored from the penalty spot right on half-time after Freiburg defender Manuel Gudel was sent off for using his hands to deny Adrien Rabiot a goal.

The Italian side controlled the match in the second half and extended their lead five minutes into added time through Federico Chiesa.

Image: Sevilla are seeking a seventh Europa League title

In the Netherlands, Feyenoord thrashed Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to progress 8-2 on aggregate as captain Orkun Kokcu and forward Oussama Idrissi each scored twice.

In Turkey, record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla had to dig deep against Fenerbahce, who won the second leg 1-0 thanks to Enner Valencia's penalty but the Spanish side made the last eight 2-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United cruised into the last eight as Marcus Rashford's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win at Real Betis in the last-16 second leg to wrap up a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Image: Fenerbahce fell short of pegging back Sevilla

The English side meticulously protected the comfortable advantage they established at Old Trafford as the Spanish team huffed and puffed to little effect and exited with a whimper.

Juanmi missed a sitter from close range early in the first half that could have changed the script as a packed Benito Villamarin stadium urged on their side to try to wipe out the three-goal deficit.

Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored his 27th goal of the season against Real Betis

United goalkeeper David de Gea dived full stretch to deny a long-range effort from 41-year-old Joaquin before Facundo Pellistri struck the post with a close-range strike for the visitors.

De Gea produced an incredible reflex save to keep out a header soon after half-time, but United slowly took control of the game.

Rashford missed a simple chance but atoned immediately, slotting a fine long-range strike inside the left post in the 55th minute.

Juventus not trying to offload Pogba, says CFO

Image: Paul Pogba has barely featured since his Juve return

Juventus are not trying to end the contract of injury-troubled midfielder Paul Pogba, Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo said on Thursday, assuring the club are looking forward to his return to full fitness.

The French World Cup winner rejoined Juventus in July 2022 following his departure from Manchester United, and has had less than 40 minutes of playing time, coming on as a substitute against Torino and AS Roma in Serie A.

"He's the first one who is not happy with this year and with this latest injury," Calvo told Sky Sports ahead of Juve's Europa League clash at Freiburg.

"When it comes to great players everything is emphasised, for better or for worse. I've read big headlines and that Juventus would like to offload him. Absolutely not.

"He arrived here when he was 19, for him it's a family but we are a family that demands a lot. We hope to have him back as soon as possible."

Pogba, 30, first joined Juventus in 2012 and won four Serie A titles, two Italian Cups before joining United after the 2015-16 season.

"We believe so much in Pogba, otherwise we wouldn't have signed a four-year contract," Calvo added.

"We are as sorry as he is, we speak daily with the player, he knows we are not happy with this situation just as he is not happy."