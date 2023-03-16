Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United (Agg 1-5): Marcus Rashford scores as Erik ten Hag's side sail through

Manchester United cruised into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis after Marcus Rashford's 27th goal of the season sealed a 1-0 victory in Spain.

Rashford broke the deadlock just shy of the hour with a stunning strike from range to kill off the tie and end Betis' hopes of a miraculous comeback. The Spanish side had looked the more dangerous up until that point.

United failed to control the first half, allowing the game to become stretched which almost resulted in Betis taking an early lead through Juanmi only for the forward to miss the target when through on goal. 41-year-old Joaquin's deflected effort also hit the upright as United buckled under the early Betis pressure.

But wastefulness from former Man City boss Manuel Pelligrini's side ensured United could weather the storm and progress after Rashford put a horrendous miss behind him to add the finishing touches to United's win as they march on in the Europa League in search of a second trophy this season.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Maguire (7), Martinez (7), Malacia (6); Casemiro (7), Fred (6); Fernandes (7), Pellistri (6), Weghorst (6), Rashford (7).



Subs: Sancho (6), Lindelof (6), Elanga (6), Dalot (6), Sabitzer (6).



Player of the match: Marcus Rashford.

Team news Facundo Pellistri started his first Manchester United game as Erik ten Hag made four changes from the side that drew 0-0 against Southampton on Sunday.

Captain Harry Maguire was restored to the starting line-up as he and Tyrell Malacia came in for Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw in defence.

Marcel Sabitzer returned from injury to make the bench, before coming on in the second half.

How Man Utd edged past Betis in Spain

Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

United had a panicky start under intense pressure from Betis as they searched for an early goal to reduce the deficit on aggregate. Juanmi was put through on goal for a glorious chance after eight minutes but sent his shot wide when he probably should have scored.

De Gea, who struggled in possession, had to be alert as Joaquin's long-range effort struck the post and he was quick off his line to keep out Juanmi as United were caught out in behind again after half an hour. Betis, fifth in LaLiga, had the visitors on the ropes for most of the half but were unable to take advantage.

Image: Manchester United's Wout Weghorst reacts after missing an opportunity to score

United, despite being second best in the first period, could have gone in 1-0 up at the break as Facundo Pellistri's strike hit the post and bounced out in stoppage time. Striker Wout Weghorst was following in and had he connected with the ball would have given United the lead.

Betis picked up where they left off but couldn't improve in front of goal. United began to settle and nearly scored when Bruno Fernandes fed Rashford in the box, but the club's top scorer could not find a way past Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva from close-range.

Rashford uncharacteristically spooned over when through on goal after a bobble took the ball away from him with only Silva to beat just two minutes later. But he quickly brushed off the embarrassment to find the back of the net with a superb strike from range to break Betis' resolve.

The Spanish side went flat after Rashford's goal extended United's aggregate lead to four goals, but there was enough time for Juanmi to waste another good chance in the closing stages. United underperformed at the Benito Villamarin, but ultimately won the tie a week earlier at Old Trafford.

Maguire: I'm doing my part on and off the field

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire, who started against Betis after spending the last three games as a substitute, says "I'm doing my part on and off the field" despite reduced minutes under Erik ten Hag this season.

He told BT Sport: "It's been a good two games over the two legs. Betis are a good team, they're fifth in LaLiga. We knew it wouldn't be an easy draw.

"They came at us and threw everything at us, but we expected a fast start from them. We knew if we didn't concede in the first 20 minutes it would have been a big part of the game well done.

"In the second half we controlled the game really well, we got the goal we deserved and after that we played well."

Asked about his reduced minutes this season, Maguire added: "Listen, I work hard at training and that's all you can do. It's not been too long since my last game it was only a couple of weeks ago. And I've started five or six games since the World Cup.

"Obviously I want to play more and start more but I'm doing my part on and off the field.

"I have an important role at this club and every day I try and make this club succeed whether I'm playing or not."

Opta stats: Man Utd's unbeaten run in Spain continues

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven European away games against Spanish sides, winning five (D2). They'd only won three of their first 26 such games in all European competition (D11 L12).

Real Betis have lost both legs of a European knockout tie for the first time since 1997-98, when they lost 2-1 at home and 3-1 away to Chelsea in the quarter-final of the Cup Winners' Cup.

Manchester United have won more games in all competitions than any other side in Europe's big five leagues this season (32), while only Barcelona (22) have kept more clean sheets than the Red Devils (21).

Casemiro provided his sixth assist of the season in all competitions for Manchester United, his highest tally in a single campaign for a side in the big five European leagues.

Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has created 122 chances for team-mates in all competitions this season (including four tonight), at least 19 more than any other Premier League player.

What's next?

Manchester United host Fulham on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-finals in their final game before the international break.