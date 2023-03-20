Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Livingston feature in Team of the Week

There were plenty of goals and talking points in another entertaining weekend of Scottish Premiership football.

Aberdeen dominate the latest Team of the Week with four players represented after they beat Hearts 3-0 to make it three straight victories under interim boss Barry Robson.

There are two Celtic players in the best XI after they beat Hibernian 3-1 to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Rangers also take two places after their 4-2 win at Motherwell with Kilmarnock also taking two spots after their 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

Livingston take the final place after they moved back into the top six with a 2-1 victory over Ross County.

5. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) - 8.51 rating

Aberdeen earned their third league win on the trot, and in some style, as they beat Hearts 3-0 on home turf. Leighton Clarkson registered his fifth league assist of the season as he teed up Matthew Pollock midway through the first half, that coming from one of four key passes. The 21-year-old also made an impressive seven tackles to help return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.51.

4. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.53 rating

After going 1-0 down early on in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, Rangers quickly got into the swing of things, with captain James Tavernier kickstarting the comeback at Fir Park. The 31-year-old fired the Gers level midway through the first half, and then turned provider for Fashion Sakala shortly after the restart, those coming from respective returns of five shots and three key passes. With one additional tackle, Tavernier is good value for his rating of 8.53.

3. Jota (Celtic) - 9.01 rating

Jota occupies the right flank spot in the Scottish Premiership having scored his ninth league goal of the season in Celtic's 3-1 win over Hibernian. The 23-year-old was in confident mood at the weekend as he managed seven shots in total, and he was unfortunate not to register an assist as he created six goalscoring chances. With two dribbles and one tackle, Jota yielded a rating of 9.01 over the weekend.

2. Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) - 9.05 rating

Heading back to the Pittodrie Stadium, Matthew Pollock returned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.05 in Aberdeen's routine win over Hearts. Pollock was directly involved in two of the Dons three league goals on Saturday as he provided the assist for Duk's second and then got on the scoresheet himself. The 21-year-old centre-back defended resolutely, too, as he made five tackles, four clearances and won three aerial duels in a fine showing on home turf.

1. Duk (Aberdeen) - 9.62 rating

With a rating of 9.62, Aberdeen hitman Duk is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. Duk rattled in goals number 12 and 13 for the season in the first half of Aberdeen's 3-0 win over Hearts, scoring with two of five shots. He also won five aerial duels in a man-of-the-match display.