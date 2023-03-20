Fulham, Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic charged after incidents during FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United

Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association announced the standard punishment for his dismissal against Manchester United would be "clearly insufficient".

Mitrovic gave Fulham the lead in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford but was sent off after trying to grab referee Chris Kavanagh's arm during a chaotic couple of minutes.

Willian and head coach Marco Silva were also given their marching orders during that period but it is the conduct of Mitrovic in Fulham's 3-1 defeat that has come under particular scrutiny.

Fulham have been charged by the FA with failing to "ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", while Silva has been accused of several misdemeanours.

The FA's statement in full

"Fulham, Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been charged following the incidents that took place in or around the 72nd minute of their tie against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday 19 March.

"It is alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the match referee; that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal; and that he also used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures and/or behaviour towards the fourth official after being sent off.

"It is further alleged that in throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee his behaviour was improper.

"The FA has claimed that the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient.

"In addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic's behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal.

"It's also alleged that Fulham failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic argues vociferously with referee Chris Kavanagh before being sent off

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher:

"You cannot manhandle a referee. We spoke the other week about Bruno Fernandes against Liverpool when I was of the opinion it wasn't a red card offence, but I did say I don't condone anyone touching a referee.

"However, in Mitrovic's case, I think it is much more aggressive. He's got hold of the ref and pulled him back. He's been given a red card and what you saw after the red card was so aggressive and so nasty towards Chris Kavanagh, and that is why I think he has done an absolutely fantastic job for himself and referees in general because he kept his cool.

"He didn't react to it or get sucked into it. He kept his composure and I really admire him. He stood up for what referees stand for.

"I said at the time that I didn't condone what Fernandes did. I don't think it is wise to touch a match official. However, I don't think that is aggressive. It is petulant from Fernandes, and he could have easily been given a yellow card for that. People would have accepted that.

"I still don't think the Fernandes incident is a red card offence, but the Mitrovic incident is."