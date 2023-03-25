Ramadan: Match official guidance allowing Muslim players to break fast during evening games includes women's football

Muslim players who are fasting over Ramadan and taking part in WSL matches will have the opportunity to break their fast during games following recent guidance issued to match officials.

Ahead of Ramadan, Sky Sports News exclusively revealed that match officials across the Premier League and the EFL have been asked to allow players to break their fast during evening matches over the holy period.

Importantly, that guidance also covers matches in the Women's Super League and the FA Women's Championship, allowing elite players in the women's game to break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or nutritional supplements, during a natural pause in play.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Muslimah Sports Association Chair and London FA director Yashmin Harun BEM has welcomed the development and says it helps celebrate the diversity that exists in the English game.

"This is really good news," Harun told Sky Sports News.

"It has happened in the past as well, but it was unofficial, this time it is official.

"That is welcome news, it celebrates the diversity that we have within football in England and that will hopefully filter through and referees will accommodate that at grassroots level as well."

The advisory also applies to any match official that might also be fasting during Ramadan.

Jarnail Singh, who is the first turbaned Sikh referee in English league football history, is pleased to see a common-sense approach being taken that places emphasis on welfare and safety.

"I think it's a long time overdue to be honest with you," Singh told Sky Sports News. "That's simply because it is a health and safety issue here where members of the Muslim faith are fasting for a period.

"Football, being an energetic game, you lose a lot of fluids and salts, and it is important then when the time is right there is a stoppage in play so that they can take on fluid or food, for the sake of a couple of minutes.

"It's similar to in the summer, when you play football, and it is hot, and you allow water breaks. It's the same sort of thing, it's for the players safety, which is paramount."

Two years ago, Sky Sports News revealed Leicester City's match with Crystal Palace had been paused mid-game to allow players to break their fast in what is believed to have been a Premier League first.

On that occasion, both clubs agreed pre-match with referee Graham Scott that there would be a pause in play to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their Ramadan fast.

Vicente Guiata delayed taking a goal kick just after the half-hour mark to allow Fofana and Kouyate to take energy gels at the side of the pitch.

Fofana took to social media after the game, thanking Guiata, Palace and the Premier League for allowing him to break his fast, adding: "That's what makes football wonderful."

Harun and Singh were speaking at the launch of a first-of-its-kind timeline and exhibit documenting the history of South Asian heritage female players in the modern English game, created to celebrate Sky Sports' partnership with Sporting Equals.

Marking the evolution of women's football in the Women's Super League era, the timeline highlights 20 current and former players from South Asian backgrounds, who have blazed a trail in the game in different leagues across Britain.

Role-model players are also showcased in the exhibit created to celebrate the anniversary of Sky Sports' partnership with Sporting Equals.

Harun added: "It's very important to understand the history of South Asian female players in the game and reflect on their journeys for us to get to where we want to get to in terms of making elite women's football more diverse and representative of the nation.

"These inspiring women are brilliant role models, who are changing the way we look at the game and are paving the way for the next generation to thrive. They are turning dreamers into believers and it's important to shine a light on them and celebrate their achievements."

