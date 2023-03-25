Julian Nagelsmann open to Tottenham talks after Bayern Munich sacking

Spurs are interested in Julian Nagelsmann following his sacking by Bayern Munich; there is uncertainty over current head coach Antonio Conte's future; Conte's contract expires in summer; Nagelsmann was on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's radar when they sacked Mauricio Pochettino in 2019
Saturday 25 March 2023 09:25, UK
Julian Nagelsmann is open to talks with Tottenham about becoming their next manager – but he may want a short period of reflection before his next role.
Spurs are interested in Nagelsmann following his sacking by Bayern Munich and amid the uncertainty over Antonio Conte's future in both this international break and with a view to his contract expiring in the summer.
Naglesmann's replacement by Thomas Tuchel at Bayern has paved the way for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to try and court a manager he has admired for some time.
The 35-year-old was on Levy's radar when they sacked Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Jose Mourinho in 2019. They also unsuccessfully attempted to replace Mourinho with the German in 2021, shortly before he joined Bayern.
Nagelsmann, who could seek some time away following his dismissal, has long kept an eye on happening at Tottenham.
In a 2019 interview, he admitted watching Tottenham matches "since Mauricio Pochettino was there. He is a really good manager and his team was great to look at as a spectator".
Nagelsmann would also regularly tune into Mourinho's media briefings at the club. "I love Jose's press conferences," he said.
Spurs have been doing due diligence on a number of potential managers for several weeks due to the uncertainty over Conte's future beyond the end of his contract in June.
But they may accelerate plans to replace him following his ferocious outburst about his players last weekend - if the right man indicates that they want the job.
Among the other names Levy has admired for some time are Marco Silva, Roberto De Zerbi, Sergio Conceicao and Thomas Frank, while Vincent Kompany has emerged as a credible name following his impact in one season at Burnley.
Conte seeing out his contract and trying to continue steering the team into fourth place has still not been ruled out, as the manager remains in Italy with his family following the Southampton heartache.
