Julian Nagelsmann: Tottenham make contact with former Bayern Munich head coach over Spurs vacancy - Sky Germany

Tottenham have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann over their managerial vacancy, according to Sky Germany.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich, is taking his time over a decision about his future with reports linking him with Real Madrid as well.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports it is unlikely he will come in to replace Antonio Conte immediately.

Tottenham did not comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

Nagelsmann managerial record Season Club Position 2015/16 1899 Hoffenheim 15* (took charge in February) 2016/17 1899 Hoffenheim 4 2017/18 1899 Hoffenheim 3 2018/19 1899 Hoffenheim 9 2019/20 RB Leipzig 3 2020/21 RB Leipzig 2 2021/22 Bayern Munich 1 2022/23 Bayern Munich 2* (sacked in March)

Conte has written a farewell message to Tottenham fans following his departure from the Premier League club.

Spurs announced late on Sunday night that the Italian had parted company with the club by mutual consent.

He posted on Instagram on Monday evening: "Football is passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at SPURS who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

"A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it's been unforgettable to hear them singing my name.

"Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future. Antonio."

Conte is now in Turin with his family and would like his next job to be in Italy.

However, there are not many clubs in Serie A that are prepared to meet his salary demands nor are there many clubs that can invest in the team in the way he would like.

Sky Football pundit Jamie Redknapp:

I said after the game against Southampton that Antonio Conte's position became untenable. Not so much among the players because a lot of what he said he's said before to the players.

I think it was more when he spoke about the culture at the club and speaking about the last 15 years. He can't be speaking about the players because those players haven't really been there that long - you can't really blame them.

But when he said what he said I think his position became untenable with the owners.

With 10 games to go they would have been scrambling around but have decided to go with what they already had at the club and not somebody like Mauricio Pochettino.

What that tells you is Daniel Levy doesn't really think he's the right man for the club going forward.

