England Women: Sarina Wiegman recalls goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and defender Esme Morgan

Sarina Wiegman has handed recalls to Hannah Hampton and Esme Morgan while uncapped Lucy Parker also returns to the fold as the Lionesses prepare for back-to-back fixtures against Brazil and World Cup co-hosts Australia in April.

Twice-capped Aston Villa goalkeeper Hampton returns for the first time since last summer's Euros triumph.

Manchester City defender Morgan won her three senior caps last October and November, while fellow defender Parker, of West Ham, is the only uncapped member of the 25-player squad.

Dropping out from February's selection are the injured Emily Ramsey along with Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon.

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby continues to be absent as she recovers from a knee injury, while Bethany England also misses out despite scoring six goals since joining Tottenham from Chelsea in January.

Image: Katie Zelem has been omitted from Sarina Wiegman's latest England squad

This England camp will be the last before Wiegman names her squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins on July 20.

Wiegman said: "We are getting closer to the World Cup and I can't think of two better games to assess our progress. After these games, there will be less than three months until we fly to the tournament and we must make every second on and off the pitch count."

The Lionesses have not faced Australia since October 2018 when Kirby scored in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

The last meeting with Brazil was in October 2019 at the Riverside Stadium when Debinha scored twice for the visitors, before England's late consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

Wiegman: I don't expect much change

England head coach Sarina Wiegman:

"Very difficult [to make selections]. The depth of the squad is good. I have to make some difficult decisions so it's not easy.

"For this camp [Rachel Daly] is selected as a forward, we know she's very versatile. Let's try her there for now. I chose to put less forwards in, Ebony Salmon and Bethany England are both centre-forwards and competition in that position is so high. We have other players who can play there - Lauren Hemp can play that position if we like to. That's also in my mind.

"This is the last moment we have [before the World Cup]. But after this camp until end of season, there are lots of weeks to go. I want to see now the players we have in, in our environment. I don't expect much change but there is time to go.

Speaking about the inclusion of Lucy Parker, Wiegman said: "We see things in her we really like. Speed, agility and aggressiveness. We really like those things and I want to see that in our environment next week."

On Hannah Hampton, she added: "She needed to sort out some personal issues, she's done that. She's shown great performances and consistency at club level. This was the time to bring her back in."

England squad in full

Image: Chloe Kelly has been in excellent club form for Man City this season

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson

Upcoming fixtures

April 6: England vs Brazil - kick-off 7.45pm, Women's Finalissima (Wembley Stadium)

April 11: England vs Australia - kick-off 7.45pm, friendly (Gtech Stadium)