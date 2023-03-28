Anthony Barry: Chelsea and Bayern far apart in agreeing compensation for assistant to join Thomas Tuchel's staff

Chelsea and Bayern Munich remain far apart over agreeing compensation for Anthony Barry to join Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff.

Bayern have approached Chelsea about taking their assistant coach after Tuchel expressed an interest in bringing him into his new set-up.

Chelsea have made their position and expectations clear to Bayern for Barry to be released from his contract, and nothing has yet been agreed between the clubs.

But amid the uncertainty, Barry and Chelsea have agreed that he will not attend Cobham until the situation is resolved either way.

Chelsea have a list of potential replacements should he ultimately leave for the Bundesliga champions.

The Chelsea players return to training on Tuesday following international duty ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Barry is a highly thought-of coach who has also worked with Robert Martinez and the Belgium national team, the Republic of Ireland team under Stephen Kenny, and Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic before joining Chelsea in 2020.