Rainbow armband: FIFA in discussions with teams about what captains can and cannot wear at 2023 Women's World Cup

FIFA says it is in discussions with teams and players over rules barring "OneLove" or rainbow armbands at this summer's Women's World Cup.

As it stands, teams and captains face punishment if they wear anything other than a FIFA-mandated band during one of their tournaments.

The issue has been raised formally by the German FA during a World Cup planning workshop, who are keen to avoid censure of players in Australia and New Zealand, when the tournament runs through July and August.

The matter was also discussed by the game's lawmakers IFAB during post-Qatar 2022 debriefs.

A FIFA spokesperson has told Sky Sports "at a team workshop, FIFA was asked about equipment and competition regulations in relation to the 2023 FIFA Women`s World Cup. FIFA wishes to reiterate that no decision has been taken in relation to armbands. FIFA remains committed to ongoing dialogue with players and member associations."

The FA and England team bosses were left angry in December when the armband issue left players potentially facing punishment if they went against tournament rules.

England captain Leah Williamson has been open about her desire to show support to the LGBTQ+ community during the World Cup this summer and wore a rainbow armband when she lifted the Euros trophy last summer.

"Obviously, you hope it's not a last-minute call once we get there but it's something we want to do all year round and we've done previously," she told reporters in February.

"The statement that was made at the Euros with every team participating was incredible, every picture we have with a trophy lift there's a rainbow armband in there. It's a great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much, so I hope it's the same.

"We're never shy in saying what we stand for, we're a squad that promotes inclusivity and equality, we obviously have a number of people that feel very strongly about it," Williamson said.

"It's not even a question for us, you've seen another men's player step out and be as brave as they can be and they've changed their whole life. They don't know what's coming. So, for us to stand in solidarity with that is important to us but it's something we've always done, it's something we'll continue to do. We're not just impacting football, we're trying to have a positive impact on society too and that's one of the ways we can do that."

Chelsea captain Eriksson: Hopefully we can raise our voices together and change it

Image: Magdalena Eriksson says she can't understand the armband ban

News of FIFA's ruling broke just as Chelsea were taking part in their pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League tie with Lyon on Thursday.

Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson, who plays national team football for World Cup finallists Sweden, was asked to give her thoughts about the decision. Her opinion was she "didn't understand" why captains are not allowed to wear special armbands.

"It's something I don't know much more about apart from what you've told me," she said to Sky Sports News reporter Fadumo Olow.

"But I think it's very unfortunate. We've been very clear in the women's game that we want to wear it as captains. A lot of national teams have come out and said it.

"I don't understand the decision. Let's follow it and hopefully we can raise our voices together and change it. But we will see."

England squad in full for Brazil and Australia friendlies

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson.

Upcoming fixtures for England

April 6: England vs Brazil - kick-off 7.45pm, Women's Finalissima (Wembley Stadium)

April 11: England vs Australia - kick-off 7.45pm, friendly (Gtech Stadium)