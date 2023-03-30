Premier League Hall of Fame: Gary Neville, Yaya Toure, Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech among 15 former players shortlisted

Gary Neville and Yaya Toure are among 15 former Premier League players who have been shortlisted to join the competition's Hall of Fame.

So far, there have been 16 previous inductees while Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger this week became the first managers to be honoured.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have shown significant contribution in the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded by the League.

The 16 players already acknowledged include David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Alan Shearer.

Alongside those inaugural inductees in 2021, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright were inducted last year.

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double with the Gunners in 1998 and 2002, has been included on this year's shortlist, while Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen - who are mainly associated with their contributions at Liverpool - have also made the cut.

Fans around the world are now invited to place their votes for the three players who will take their place in the Hall of Fame, and can do so until 6pm on Monday 10 April, with the three new inductees announced on Wednesday 3 May.

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction, and a £10,000 donation will be made by the Premier League to a charity of the player's choice.

Who are the 15 players shortlisted for 2023?

Tony Adams

Sol Campbell

Michael Carrick

Petr Cech

Andrew Cole

Ashley Cole

Jermain Defoe

Les Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand

Robbie Fowler

Gary Neville

Michael Owen

John Terry

Yaya Toure

Nemanja Vidic

The duo created a remarkable legacy with Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, winning a combined 16 Premier League titles as they established one of the most famed rivalries in the competition's history.

Sir Alex is the most successful manager in Premier League history, with a record 13 titles, including winning the title for three seasons in a row on two separate occasions.

Wenger's 22 seasons in charge of Arsenal is a Premier League record. He won the Premier League three times and made history in 2003/04 as 'The Invincibles' became the only team to win the title while remaining unbeaten throughout the entire campaign.