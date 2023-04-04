Chelsea begin talks with new manager candidates: Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and others in frame

Chelsea have begun speaking to managerial candidates, with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and others in the frame to take over.

The club intend to interview between five and seven people for the job.

The list of possible candidates also includes Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner and Napoli's Luciano Spalletti.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is not under consideration for the role.

Chelsea have not set themselves a deadline by which to make the appointment.

Graham Potter was sacked by the club on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher believes Potter was destined to fail at Chelsea owing to the club's inherent culture of winning trophies and the demand for instant success.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said it was the right decision to sack him.

"Chelsea, alongside Real Madrid, are two of the most ruthless clubs in terms of how they deal with managers," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"It's OK Todd Boehly coming in and saying they are going to do it differently to Roman Abramovich, but I don't care what he says: those supporters, for the last 20 years, have been brought up on a culture of winning trophies, changing managers and getting Champions League winning managers coming every two or three years."

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Gary Neville feels Mauricio Pochettino - not Nagelsmann - is the right man to take charge next on a permanent basis at Stamford Bridge.

"Based on what Boehly has said, Chelsea have done their spending for the next three years - apart from signing a centre forward," Neville told Sky Sports.

"If they appoint Zidane, Enrique or Diego Simeone, they're going to want to have another £300m as they won't like some of the players they've previously signed.

"They've got to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they've got. - a lot of them are young - and I think that man is Mauricio Pochettino."

