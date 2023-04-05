England Women reporter notebook: More than a trophy on the line for Lionesses against Brazil in Finalissima

Ahead of the first Women's Finalissima, between England and Brazil, Sky Sports' Anton Toloui explains why there is more than a trophy on the line for the Lionesses...

England have another chance to make history by becoming the first-ever Finalissima winners at Wembley on Thursday.

But for many, the opportunity to win another shiny medal in front of a sell-out crowd isn't the main motivation.

Play well over this international break and you can guarantee your place in this summer's World Cup squad. Perhaps even, a place in the starting line-up for the tournament opener against Haiti in July.

The players this week have been quick to admit the battle for World Cup selection is on their minds, but the message from head coach Sarina Wiegman is to concentrate on the team performance and beating the Copa America champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui examines the selection dilemmas facing England manager Sarina Wiegman ahead of the games against Brazil and Australia

But with winger Beth Mead injured, striker Ellen White retired and a Rachel Daly-shaped hole at left-back, there are three starting positions up for grabs.

Alex Greenwood is the favourite to be England's new No 3, but with Mille Bright resting it'll be interesting to see if Greenwood is moved into the middle and a fill-in like Niamh Charles or Jess Carter given a chance on the left.

Wiegman, who's likely to play her strongest team available against Brazil, could also opt to play Greenwood at left-back and give a chance to one of the other centre-backs in the squad, including Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy or debutant Lucy Parker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sarina Wiegman says it's too early to have her World Cup squad selected as she prepares England to face Brazil in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley

In midfield, expect Ella Toone to again play in the same role Fran Kirby did during the Euros. While on the wings it'll be two from Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp.

As for the starting No 9, Alessia Russo is the incumbent but Rachel Daly gives Wiegman an issue she's already described as a "nice headache".

England play world No 9 Brazil and then Australia, who are ranked 10th by FIFA. It's exactly the kind of testing opposition Wiegman wants her players to come up against before she names her final 23 for the World Cup.

Play well at Wembley and you may not only secure your place on the plane, but you could still feasibly make the starting line-up too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leah Williamson described her team-mate Rafaelle Souza as a warrior who she's in awe of, while Souza returned the compliment by saying Williamson has the skills of a Brazilian.

How to follow Finalissima across Sky Sports

Follow England vs Brazil in our dedicated live blog from 6.30pm on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm. Also follow updates on Sky Sports News throughout the day.

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.