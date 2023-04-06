Harry Kane: Sean Dyche makes jibe at Tottenham striker as Christian Stellini defends his player

Everton boss Sean Dyche made a dig at Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker's theatrics at Goodison Park on Monday night, joking he thought he had "snapped his eyelash".

Kane lay motionless on the floor for more than 10 seconds after Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for raking his fingers over the 29-year-old's face.

Dyche, whose side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Spurs, accepts Doucoure made a mistake but he was unhappy with Kane's reaction to the contact.

"Doucoure certainly doesn't need to apologise," said Dyche. "At the end of the day he knows you can't raise your hands.

"I thought at one point he might have snapped his [Kane's] eyelash, which would have been tragic, but he seemed to be responding OK.

"Doucoure is a very strong-minded character and I like that, he's worked very hard so in a moment when it goes wrong he won't be judged on that by me."

Stellini: Kane criticism strange

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described Kane's decision to stay down as embarrassing as he clashed with Gary Neville in the Monday Night Football studio over the incident.

Spurs' acting head coach Cristian Stellini has defended Kane over such criticisms insisting "I have never seen him exaggerate something".

"It's strange that some ex-players said some things I think wrong about Harry because they're ex-players and they understand the difference between seeing a situation like this in slow-motion and living this experience in real time," said the Italian.

"It's completely different. Everton's manager said it's a clear red card, so there's no discussion about this. I don't understand why some player spoke about this. I think they don't agree with Tottenham, instead of not agreeing with Harry. I think they respect Harry but probably they don't respect Tottenham enough."

On Kane, Stellini added: "I have seen him stand up after a strong tackle and we have a lot of examples. Also we spoke with the board of referees about some of the tackles Harry received and [some were] really bad.

"Also in the first half last match there was a strong tackle from a central defender but we don't discuss this and Harry doesn't discuss this. He's an amazing player in every aspect, also in the behaviour he has and the respect he has.

"He respects the game a lot. It's important to say this and everyone has to understand that they cannot challenge Harry on this aspect."

Neville told Sky Sports: "We're all in agreement that Doucoure puts his hand up, everybody's said that ultimately you can't do this and he should be sent off.

"I suppose the only debate that we're having is whether Harry Kane should go down."

Then, in an amusing demonstration with Carragher, Neville said: "Jamie said it was a hand in the face and that Harry Kane should never go to ground.

"I said to Carra that the only thing I've had before is when someone puts a clasp, if you like the claw, and it goes a little bit in your eyes, it does shock you.

"I'm not saying Harry Kane should go down, but that one there [a clawed hand to the face] does throw you back. That is very different than a hand in the face."

Carragher then responded: "The debate is not about a red card, Harry Kane should not be going down for that. It can still be a red card by putting your hand in someone's face, Doucoure is wrong and I'm sure Sean Dyche will tell him that, but I wouldn't go down there as a player.

"I don't think there's nowhere near enough to let you go down, and, again, if I'd done that on a pitch I'd be embarrassed.

"If I watched my own son, who is a player, if I saw him do that - yes, it might help his team win, the opposition are down to 10 men, it gives them an advantage - but when we get back in the car I'd just say, 'What were you doing there? Don't ever do that again on a football pitch'.

"I've got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really don't like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. I've got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet."