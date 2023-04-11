Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on course to sell record 1.5m tickets with 100 days to go

A record 1.5m tickets are on course to be sold for the 2023 Women's World Cup which starts in 100 days, organisers say.

Around 650,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand which begins on July 20 with the final taking place on August 20 in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.

England and the Republic of Ireland will both be part of the first Women's World Cup to feature 32 teams with organisers predicting the event will attract a global television audience of two billion viewers.

FIFA hope more than 100,000 fans will attend the tournament's opening day in total when New Zealand take on Norway at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park in Auckland and Australia face the Republic of Ireland at the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England Women head coach, Sarina Wiegman says Steph Houghton's chances of being selected for the World Cup 'are not that high', with other players ahead of her in the pecking order

The last phase of ticket sales has just started as the countdown begins to another landmark moment for the women's game.

Demand for tickets has already been high after Australia's opening match, due to be played at Sydney Football Stadium, which holds 45,500, was moved to a bigger venue to allow for a larger crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A recent ‘Lionesses Legacy’ report has highlighted a lack of connection between young girls and the national side despite their European Championship success nine months ago

Almost half of inner-city teenage girls (46 per cent) are watching more football since last year's Women's Euros, but the majority still cannot name a current England Lioness, according to a new report.

Just over a quarter (26 per cent) said they watch women's football at least once a week. But despite England's historic win last summer, almost two in three teenage girls (63 per cent) are unable to name any of the current football team, according to the Football Beyond Borders and Youth Beyond Borders report.

One in four girls still never watch women's football, despite 56 per cent of those polled confirming they had watched at least one match during the UEFA Women's Euros in England.

Less than a fifth (17 per cent) are part of a club, according to the survey of 650 teenage girls, of which 70 per cent are based in inner cities.

The report found that 67 per cent of teenage girls do not follow any women's football players on social media, while 69 per cent have not purchased anything football related since the Euros. It also revealed that half of teenage girls who don't currently play football video games are interested in playing them.

All times UK BST

July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (8am)

Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11am)

July 21

Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (3.30am)

Group A: Philippines vs Switzlerland (6am)

Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (8.30am)

July 22

Group E: USA vs Vietnam (2am)

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (8am)

Group D: England vs Haiti (10.30am)

Group D: Denmark vs China (1pm)

July 23

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (6am)

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am)

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11am)

July 24

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (7am)

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (9.30am)

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12pm)

July 25

Group H: Colombia vs South Korea (3am)

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30am)

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (9am)

July 26

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (6am)

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (8.30am)

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (1pm)

July 27

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (2am)

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am)

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11am)

July 28

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (1am)

Group D: England vs Denmark (9.30am)

Group D: China vs Haiti (12pm)

July 29

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (8.30am)

Group F: France vs Brazil (11am)

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm)

July 30

Group H: South Korea vs Morocco (5.30am)

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10.30am)

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (8am)

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am)

July 31

Group C: Japan vs Spain (8am)

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (8am)

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11am)

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11am)

August 1

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (8am)

Group E: Portugal vs USA (8am)

Group D: China vs England (12pm)

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12pm)

August 2

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (8am)

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (8am)

Group F: Panama vs France (11am)

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11am)

August 3

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11am)

Group H: South Korea vs Germany (11am)

Round of 16

August 5

Group A winner vs Group C runner-up (5am)

Group C winner vs Group A runner-up (8am)

August 6

Group E winner vs Group G runner-up (3am)

Group G winner vs Group E runner-up (10am)

August 7

Group B winner vs Group D runner-up (11.30am)

Group D winner vs Group B runner-up (8.30am)

August 8

Group H winner vs Group F runner-up (9am)

Group F winner vs Group H runner-up (12pm)

Quarter-finals

August 11

QF1: Group A winner/Group C runner-up vs Group E winner/Group G runner-up (2am)

QF2: Group C winner/Group A runner-up vs Group G winner/Group E runner-up (8.30am)

August 12

QF3: Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (8am)

QF4: Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (11.30am)

Semi-finals

August 15

SF1: Winner of Quarter Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter Final 2 (8am)

August 16

SF2: Winner of Quarter Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter Final 4 (11am)

Third Place Match

August 19

Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2 (9am)

Final

August 20

Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (11am)