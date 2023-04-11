 Skip to content

Man Utd sale to enter third round of bidding with interested parties asked to submit final offers by end of April

Rival bidders have been asked to submit their final offers by the end of April; there are believed to be seven interested parties, the majority of whom want to buy a minority stake in the club; Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to put in final offers before the deadline

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Tuesday 11 April 2023 21:20, UK

Credit - AP Photo/Getty

Manchester United's sale process is going to enter a third round of bidding.

Rival bidders have been asked by Raine Group, the firm handling the sale, to submit their final offers by the end of April.

There are believed to be seven interested parties, the majority of whom want to buy a minority stake in the club.

The two leading bidders who want to buy out the Glazers - Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe - are both expected to put in final offers before the deadline.

The Glazers want at least £6bn to sell United.

Sheikh Jassim is believed to be "willing to overpay" for United with a figure closer to the Glazers' valuation.

It was previously understood the Qatari bidders were determined not to pay over the odds for the club, but that stance softened after his delegation's visit to Old Trafford in March.

Sheikh Jassim's representatives asked for an extension in the previous round of bidding, but the Qatari group did eventually submit an offer which is said to be highly competitive but also considered and rational.

British billionaire Ratcliffe's INEOS delegation also visited Old Trafford and Carrington before making a second bid for United.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus confirmed his holding company XXI Century Capital also made an increased offer in the second round of bidding.

