Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher gives verdict on Harry Maguire handball incident in Man Utd victory over Nottingham Forest

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's action...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher explains and analyses Harry Maguire's handball against Nottingham Forest and why it wasn't a penalty

INCIDENT: The ball strikes Harry Maguire's arm in the penalty area as he rises to head away a corner and no penalty is given on-field or following a VAR check.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said: "It was a penalty [against Maguire], it's a really poor error. The referee should see it but I understand why he hasn't because of the angle and the number of players. Why VAR hasn't is not right."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

DERMOT SAYS: "I can understand why it wasn't given. It's so congested in the area and two players go to head the ball.

"Maguire runs the risk, under the new directives, with his arm up, but then every player has got their arm up there. We'd be debating more if the referee gave a penalty than we are now.

"Handball has become the most talked about law in the game since offside."

Sky Sports' Sue Smith: "I'm with Steve Cooper on this, it's handball."

Sky Sports' Stephen Warnock: "I agree too. You talk about it being congested but you still don't have to jump with your arms. His arm is out to the side, it's an unusual position. He's very lucky."

INCIDENT: Gabriel Martinelli sees his shot hit the arm of Michail Antonio inside the box and a penalty is awarded to Arsenal.

Why is this decision given and not the one against Maguire?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between West Ham and Arsenal in the Premier League

DERMOT SAYS: "The difference is he's on his own, there are no players around him. That's what I based my decision on with the Maguire one. Antonio is very close to the ball, but his arms are out.

"It's difficult because has he gone to handle the ball? No, but deliberate handball is now taken out of the law, it's all about the reading of it. Has it hit the arm in an unnatural position? What is an unnatural position? Has it his arm above the shoulder or his head? It's difficult and with it being so subjective it's hard for referees."

INCIDENT: Toti goes down in the area under a challenge from Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, but a penalty is not awarded.

Should the VAR have recommended Paul Tierney to review his decision?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Wolves and Brentford

DERMOT SAYS: "It's a penalty, Raya doesn't get the ball. Whether the referee decides Toti goes into the goalkeeper I don't know, but the goalkeeper doesn't get the ball, he gets the man.

"If the referee thinks he's played the ball and the pictures show he hasn't, the VAR has the opportunity to say it's a clear and obvious error, but we don't know what the referee fed back to them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher disagrees with Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes' suggestion that Celtic's Hyeon-Gyu Oh should have been red carded at Rugby Park

INCIDENT: Celtic's Hyeon-Gyu Oh raises his boot to the head of Liam Donnelly and is awarded a yellow card.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, who saw striker Kyle Vassell sent off against Hibs in a similar incident, believed Oh's challenge deserved a red card too in the name of consistency. He said: "I'm not looking for a red but likewise Kyle shouldn't be a red at Easter Road. Where is consistency? You see the still and he has his boot in Donnelly's face."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic

DERMOT SAYS: "The referee has got it absolutely right. It's a high boot, it's reckless, he doesn't know the player is there. He shouldn't have his foot that high. He doesn't lead with his studs or go to injure anybody."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dermot Gallagher explains why he thinks Aberdeen will lose their appeal against Graeme Shinnie's red card against Ross County

INCIDENT: Graeme Shinnie is sent off following a VAR review for a tackle on Jack Baldwin after the incident had initially gone unpunished.

Aberdeen have appealed the decision, will they be successful?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen

DERMOT SAYS: "I think they will lose their deposit, it's a red card. The point of contact is high on the shin with his studs. He can see the player in front of him too."

Stephen Warnock: "If I made the challenge, I'd be saying to the club, don't bother appealing, there's no point. Strange decision."