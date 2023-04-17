Everton Reporter Notebook: Changes at top and new investment on the horizon despite relegation worries

After two consecutive defeats the gloom of concern, anxiety and resignation once again hangs over Everton Football club.

Vast empty spaces around Goodison Park greeted the full-time whistle following the 3-1 defeat to Marco Silva's Fulham, who hadn't won in their previous four Premier League games under Everton's former manager.

Last season, under the management of Frank Lampard, the team were dragged across the relegation-threatened finishing line by a heroic effort from the Everton faithful. Blue smoke-filled streets greeted the team ahead of the final few games, with the fans playing a massive part in the club's survival in the top flight.

They've been there for approaching 69 years. Only Arsenal have played at the top table for longer, but there is a real sense among the fan base that this year maybe one life too many, and many are already resigned to losing Premier League status even though Everton currently sit outside the bottom three.

Of course there are seven games remaining and arguably there are teams around them with more difficult run-ins on paper, but what those clubs don't have is the nagging legacy of failure for a number of years now.

Everton fans are tired of disappointment, tired of constantly battling at the bottom of the table, and they're tired of riding the rollercoaster of the hope of a brighter future only to be let down again and again.

Sean Dyche has undoubtedly firmed up the situation since his arrival, but with a depleted squad, having to work quickly and without space and time, he has a difficult job on his hands steering the club away from trouble.

That job isn't helped by the 'noise', as he refers to it, going on in the background. He and the fans have an agreement that is working; the 'back the team, question the regime' approach has largely been a success. He asked the fans to give him and his staff a bit of breathing space which they have done during games - and he's appreciative of that.

But as soon as there is a defeat, the issues of the no-show board of directors, and the desire to move on from Farhad Moshiri's ownership rise to the surface again like some giant oil slick approaching land.

Moshiri knows how the fans feel and he is trying to address the situation behind the scenes. New investment is, I'm told, imminent; the new stadium will be fully funded and changes at the top of the club will follow.

All these things are necessary but they're not easy to achieve in the current climate. Uncertainty over the club's place in the Premier League doesn't help that, but make no mistake - the owner is aware of what's needed.

He knows he needs to act. He has been let down by recruitment, allowed others to make the decisions which have led the club to this situation and - although ultimately it's his responsibility - to suggest it is all his fault is nonsense. However important it is that he recognises his mistakes, it's doubly important that he rectifies them, and quickly.

It's near impossible to see how the current board can reconcile with the fan base and the silence cannot continue: there is no sign of empathy, no sign of an acceptance that they've failed. That won't wash with the majority of supporters now, and for the sake of the club tough decisions need to be taken.

The fans' call for change comes from frustration and a long-term lack of any sign of real success. It comes from a deep desire to see the club progress - it's not about the names on the banners paraded around the ground on a match day, it's missing the point entirely to think that it is. It's about the future of Everton Football Club, despite how unpalatable that may sound to those involved.

On the pitch, changes will come again for Saturday's vital away trip to Crystal Palace. Midfielder Amadou Onana should return and the long-awaited reappearance of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is anticipated.

Following that, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Seamus Coleman should be available for the tough Newcastle fixture. After last Saturday's performance, that will be welcomed by all concerned.