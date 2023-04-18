Reporter notebook: Is Leeds' season unravelling at worst possible time as they fight for Premier League survival?

Seven games to go and Leeds United's form is deserting them at the worst possible time.

It was only a fortnight ago they beat Nottingham Forest at Elland Road to move out of the bottom three. But two heavy home defeats in just over a week have now put them in danger of finishing the season in those relegation places.

The big disappointment for Leeds fans is that this season was supposed to be different.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said he had 'no doubts' that Leeds would avoid the scenario that saw them narrowly stay up on the final day of last season at Brentford. But here we are, almost 12 months later, hurtling again towards that end of season jeopardy.

On the plus side, Javi Gracia has shown that he can get the team organised to win games. But there have been worrying signs in the last two matches with question marks over team selection, substitutions and tactics.

A lack of leaders when the going gets tough has been apparent, yet captain Liam Cooper has become a peripheral figure under Gracia and was again on the bench last night. The absence of Max Wober and Tyler Adams through injury has had a major impact. Wilfried Gnonto, a shining light earlier in the season, also finds himself out of the starting 11.

Tactically Leeds have looked to have more structure under Gracia. But some of the intensity has been lost and the team have looked far too vulnerable on the counter-attack in the last two games.

Leeds also need more of an impact from their January transfer window signings. With the exception of Wober, the other recruits are taking time to find their feet. Record signing Georginio Rutter has struggled to make his mark.

Leeds signings - 2022/23 season Joel Robles - Real Betis, free

- Real Betis, free Tyler Adams - RB Leipzig, £20m

- RB Leipzig, £20m Brenden Aaronson - Red Bull Salzburg, £24.7m

- Red Bull Salzburg, £24.7m Darko Gyabi - Manchester City, £5m

- Manchester City, £5m Rasmus Kristensen - Red Bull Salzburg, £10m

- Red Bull Salzburg, £10m Marc Roca - Bayern Munich, £10m

- Bayern Munich, £10m Luis Sinisterra - Feyenoord, £25.4m

- Feyenoord, £25.4m Sonny Perkins - West Ham, free

- West Ham, free Wilfried Gnonto - FC Zurich, undisclosed

- FC Zurich, undisclosed Max Wober - Red Bull Salzburg, £11m

- Red Bull Salzburg, £11m Georginio Rutter - Hoffenheim, £35.5m

- Hoffenheim, £35.5m Weston McKennie - Juventus, loan

- Juventus, loan Diogo Monteiro - Servette, undisclosed

There is a certain irony that Cody Gakpo, the man that Leeds were close to signing last summer, got the first goal at Elland Road last night.

It has been another season of flux for Leeds, but the one constant has been the fans. They have stuck with the team even during those heavy defeats against Crystal Palace and Liverpool. With home games to come against Leicester, Tottenham and Newcastle, they could yet have a crucial part to play in helping the players recover from the two ruthless beatings that threaten to derail their season.

Carra: Leeds have really poor defenders

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"They've got really poor defenders, really poor. And I've never been convinced with the goalkeeper Illan Meslier. I know he's a young player and Marcelo Bielsa brought him up from the Championship and he was young then.

"He was good on the ball and with using his feet, but he's got no presence. It looks like they've got a kid in goal, and I've always felt that.

"He was a young goalkeeper, learning his way, but I've never been convinced with him at all and when I see the defenders they've got, individually, they're really, really poor.

"They make big mistakes every time we see them play."

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier is not a kid anymore. He turned 23 last month but is the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to rack up 100 appearances. The shirt has been his ever since Marcelo Bielsa put ultimate faith in his ability with a clear liking for his savvy use of the ball. However, is he developing at the rate you would expect with a goalkeeper playing at this level? That is certainly up for debate when assessing his record in the past two seasons.

Image: Illan Meslier's performances for Leeds have been criticised this season

"Although he wasn't at obvious fault for any of the Liverpool goals, the damming statistic of him conceding 11 shots on target in a row over two consecutive games doesn't look good.

"Trying to showcase how important a goalkeeper is to their side is a difficult conundrum but a starting point is to analyse the expected goals data and see whether that goalkeeper is overperforming or underperforming when it comes to quality of chances being fired at his goal. Well, he underperformed by 16.8 goals last season - the worst record of any Premier League goalkeeper. He's at an underperformance of 7.8 this season - only Gavin Bazunu (9.74) is performing worse in that regard.

"Maybe it's time for a change to try and ignite some stability back there for a Leeds team that is out of control defensively."

April 22: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 25: Leicester City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 7: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm