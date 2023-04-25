EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth and Ipswich edge closer to promotion in League One after victories

Plymouth and Ipswich are both one win away from securing promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after victories on Tuesday.

Leaders Argyle made the most of Antony Evans' first-half dismissal to claim a 2-0 win at home to Bristol Rovers.

A stunning overhead-kick from Niall Ennis put Plymouth in front early in the second half and Macaulay Gillesphey's header from a corner sealed the points.

Ipswich eased to a 3-0 away win against Barnsley, whose slim hopes of snatching automatic promotion were extinguished.

Attacking trio Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst and Conor Chaplin were on the scoresheet at Oakwell, with Broadhead also having a penalty saved by Tykes goalkeeper Harry Isted.

Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday are four points adrift of Town and five of Argyle with two fixtures left to play.

Bolton's play-off hopes were dented by a 1-0 home defeat to Accrington, who boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation thanks to Ethan Hamilton's winner.

Fellow strugglers Oxford claimed a first win in 18 games with a 4-0 hammering of Cheltenham, with Marcus Browne scoring twice, while Gassan Ahadme scored the only goal as Burton were 1-0 winners at Lincoln.

Sky Bet League Two

Stevenage are one win from promotion to Sky Bet League One after Jamie Reid's 13th goal of the season was enough to see off Swindon 1-0.

Champions Leyton Orient held on for a 2-1 victory at Mansfield despite having Shadrach Ogie sent off just after the hour mark.

The O's had recovered from Davis Keillor-Dunn's opener to take a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Charlie Kelman and Ruel Sotiriou and managed to see the game out.

Harrogate confirmed their EFL status with a 3-2 success at Newport, with Luke Armstrong grabbing a late winner, while Grimsby won 2-0 at home to Crewe.