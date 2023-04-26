Manchester United have a plan for transfer target Harry Kane against Tottenham, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have a plan to keep the "clever" Harry Kane quiet against Tottenham in Thursday's battle for the top four.

Kane is a top target for Ten Hag this summer, but he must first find a way to keep the 29-year-old England striker from inflicting a damaging blow to United's chances of securing Champions League qualification next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy discusses Tottenham striker Harry Kane's potential exit from the club

Tottenham may be in crisis but the club's record scorer has not allowed that to hamper his form with 26 goals to his name so far this season, providing Ten Hag with a dilemma about how to keep him from adding to that tally on Thursday.

"It's quite clear his impact on the game from Spurs," said Ten Hag, whose fourth-placed side boast a six-point lead over Tottenham having played two games fewer.

"We have a plan of course for that. The home game we did very well, so [on Thursday] we need a very good plan as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane's former Tottenham team-mate Danny Rose says the striker deserves to get a move away from the club

"You have to defend him as a team. He's a clever player, so don't allow him to come into situations. He can have a big impact on the game."

Kane would need to drive any exit from Tottenham this summer, Sky Sports News has been told, with the club maintaining the striker is not for sale.

United's first priority this summer is signing a striker and they are long-term admirers of Kane, who is approaching the final year of his deal at Spurs.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United Thursday 4th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

There is growing concern at Spurs that their record goalscorer will not sign fresh terms amid the turbulence engulfing the club following the World Cup.

The situation has encouraged Kane's suitors, with United chief among them but they will not enter a war of attrition with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

His stance is England's captain is not on the market this summer regardless of whether he agrees a new deal or where Tottenham finish in the league.

'Fernandes a question mark for Spurs'

Image: Bruno Fernandes could return against Tottenham on Thursday

Ten Hag has also allayed concerns that Bruno Fernandes has suffered a serious injury and even suggested the United midfielder has a chance of facing Tottenham on Thursday.

The 28-year-old played on after picking up a knock in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton, before eventually being withdrawn in the 101st minute of the penalty shoot-out victory.

Image: Fernandes played through an ankle injury picked up mid-game against Brighton on Sunday

Fernandes' partner posted a photo of the United playmaker on Monday with his right foot elevated next to a protective boot and a pair of crutches.

The Portugal international was seen without crutches and the protective boot this lunchtime and Ten Hag suggested he may be involved at Spurs the following day.

"There are some unavailable - (Lisandro) Martinez, (Raphael) Varane," the United boss said.

"We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is. We don't know yet, he's a question mark. But I think for the rest, we are quite OK.

"We all have seen he played a full game and it happened in the first half. Thursday is quick but we have to see coming now what is possible."

'Newcastle thrashing could be fuel for Spurs to bounce back'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the clash between Newcastle and Tottenham in the Premier League

Tottenham head into the match reeling from Sunday's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle, which led to the sacking of acting head coach Cristian Stellini.

The 48-year-old spent less than a month at the helm after replacing Antonio Conte and Spurs have now placed Ryan Mason in charge on a temporary basis.

United have had to bounce back from disappointing results themselves this term and Ten Hag knows Tottenham will be looking to make amends.

"We had some, not so often, that we have to bounce back," he said. "Definitely [more than I would like] but it happens with all the great teams, even Real Madrid, eh?

"It's obvious they had a really bad defeat. Of course, then they are mad. That can be fuel for bouncing back.

"But it's about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than we [are], so that is how we have to prepare the game.

"Make sure [on Thursday] we are ready to go front foot, be dominant and dictate the game."

April 27: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8:15pm

April 30: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 4: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Man City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off TBC