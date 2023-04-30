Charlton takeover: Consortium involving American billionaire Joshua Friedman submits fresh bid

A consortium involving American billionaire Joshua Friedman has submitted a new and improved £10.5m offer to buy Charlton, after the impending collapse of a rival US-led takeover.

Friedman is part of a group of Californian-based investors who, led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven, initially tried to buy the League One outfit six months ago.

In December the takeover appeared to be progressing well when the prospective new owners appointed a new management team, consisting of technical director Andy Scott, chief operating officer Jim Rodwell, finance director Ed Warrick and men's first-team manager Dean Holden.

However, in early February the deal suddenly collapsed when Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard ended talks, saying at the time that the group "didn't comply" with "very specific terms" and he would explore alternatives.

Scott, Rodwell and Warrick immediately left the club and Sandgaard proceeded to sign an exclusivity agreement with a rival American bid led by Marc Spiegel.

The Spiegel takeover was due to be completed over the weekend, but it's understood that deal is also now on the verge of falling through at the last minute, leaving the club's future again uncertain.

Charlton manager Dean Holden called for "clarity" on the takeover situation ahead of his side's 3-2 victory over Port Vale, with the club entering a critical period of recruitment ahead of the summer transfer window and eight first-team players soon-to-be out of contract.

Charlton are currently 10th in League One with one game left to play, and are facing a fourth consecutive season playing in the third tier of English football.

Sky Sports News has been told that Sandgaard is now deciding whether to accept the increased £10.5m offer from the Friedman consortium, having walked away from the original £9m deal for 90 per cent of the club's shares.

If accepted, sources close to the club believe that the Friedman consortium could complete a deal within a matter of weeks, having already undertaken a large part of the EFL Owners' and Directors' Test during their previous attempt to buy the club.

Supporters have become increasingly disillusioned with the length of the process, and in recent matches have directed their displeasure at Sandgaard's ownership.