Rangers boss Michael Beale promises summer rebuild will be 'biggest in years'

Michael Beale promised major changes to his Rangers squad after their season was effectively ended by Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

A defensive error allowed Jota to head in from Daizen Maeda's cross to end their defence of the trophy and leave their Old Firm rivals on course for a domestic treble.

Beale, who replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the World Cup break, now expects his squad to look a lot different for the start of next season.

Asked if Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent had played their last game for Rangers at Hampden Park, Beale replied "possibly, yes" and indicated there would be a lot of changes at the club.

"I think it's clear come the end of the season when it's written we haven't been able to produce," he said.

"It will be the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years.

Image: Rangers' Allan McGregor is among the players out of contract at the end of the season

"You have to be respectful, you come in and you know changes will be made, every time you come to a press conference people ask you about it.

"I've got a group of players that I need to manage and keep moving forward and motivate for the games. It's obvious I'm not going to condemn people and send them away.

"But it's also obvious that we are getting to the summer and there will be some change.

"If you haven't heard any news about certain players, it will be amiss to not asking the same questions because if you don't hear anything, then people's contracts are running out and it gives you a good indication that there is change in the air."

Rangers failed to take chances at Hampden Park and were left to rue some costly mistakes against their Old Firm rivals.

"Fine margins will generally decide big matches and I think we've made an error again in a moment and conceded a goal," Beale added.

"The game has been very harsh on us. I thought in the second half we took the game to Celtic, we had big moments that we haven't executed.

"In big games you can't have that much of the play and make a mistake and get away with it.

"We always felt we could carry a threat. In the second half we made a lot of good running and had chances but we're missing big chances, similar to the cup final here.

"You want opportunities in their end, you want possession of the ball, you want to be able to take the game to them - all of that happened.

"But if you get an opportunity and don't take it and then make an error, you fall short against a good team. We had our moments, like in previous games against Celtic, but we've fallen short."

