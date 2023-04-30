 Skip to content
Rangers vs Celtic. Scottish Cup Semi-Final.

Hampden Park.

Rangers 0

    Celtic 1

    • J Neves Filipe (42nd minute)

    Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Jota ends Gers' Scottish Cup hopes and keeps Hoops' treble bid alive

    Report as Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 to reach the Scottish Cup final; Jota headed Celtic ahead just before half-time; Alfredo Morelos' shot was cleared off the line and James Tavernier hit the post; the Hoops will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final at Hampden Park on June 3

    Alison Conroy

    Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

    Sunday 30 April 2023 15:37, UK

    GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 30: Celtic&#39;s Jota celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Cup semi-final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park, on April 30, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
    Image: Jota's header sent Celtic into the Scottish Cup final

    Celtic's treble hopes remain alive after Jota's header ended Rangers' Scottish Cup defence and any chance of silverware this season.

    The Portuguese winger made the most of a defensive error to head Ange Postecoglou's side ahead in the 42nd minute of a tense Old Firm semi-final at Hampden Park.

    Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala and Rabbi Matondo all had chances to pull Rangers level but they could not find a way through the Celtic defence.

    Celtic will now face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final on June 3 with the chance of clinching another domestic treble.

    With the Hoops just three points from retaining the title, Rangers are all but guaranteed to end the season without a trophy.

