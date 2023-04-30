Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Jota ends Gers' Scottish Cup hopes and keeps Hoops' treble bid alive

Celtic's treble hopes remain alive after Jota's header ended Rangers' Scottish Cup defence and any chance of silverware this season.

The Portuguese winger made the most of a defensive error to head Ange Postecoglou's side ahead in the 42nd minute of a tense Old Firm semi-final at Hampden Park.

Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala and Rabbi Matondo all had chances to pull Rangers level but they could not find a way through the Celtic defence.

Celtic will now face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final on June 3 with the chance of clinching another domestic treble.

With the Hoops just three points from retaining the title, Rangers are all but guaranteed to end the season without a trophy.