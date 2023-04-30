Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Jota ends Gers' Scottish Cup hopes and keeps Hoops' treble bid alive

Rangers vs Celtic. Scottish Cup Semi-Final.
Hampden Park.
Report as Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 to reach the Scottish Cup final; Jota headed Celtic ahead just before half-time; Alfredo Morelos' shot was cleared off the line and James Tavernier hit the post; the Hoops will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final at Hampden Park on June 3
Sunday 30 April 2023 15:37, UK
Celtic's treble hopes remain alive after Jota's header ended Rangers' Scottish Cup defence and any chance of silverware this season.
The Portuguese winger made the most of a defensive error to head Ange Postecoglou's side ahead in the 42nd minute of a tense Old Firm semi-final at Hampden Park.
Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala and Rabbi Matondo all had chances to pull Rangers level but they could not find a way through the Celtic defence.
Celtic will now face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final on June 3 with the chance of clinching another domestic treble.
With the Hoops just three points from retaining the title, Rangers are all but guaranteed to end the season without a trophy.