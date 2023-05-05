Ibrahima Konate exclusive: Liverpool defender on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Champions League and new system

As Ibrahima Konate gazes over images of Liverpool new system at the club's Kirkby training ground, he admits he has been coming home from games feeling more exhausted since the switch.

Now that right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold has been asked to maraud into midfield in his new hybrid role, Konate is at times covering two positions on the right side of Liverpool's defence when the team is in possession.

"It's true that I have a lot more work to do which means I'm more tired after a game now!" Konate tells Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Brentford at Anfield.

"But I'm happy whenever I'm fighting for the team and while we're putting in such good performances, I'll make whatever sacrifices are necessary."

Konate is happy to put in the extra yards if it means Alexander-Arnold can become more influential in the game. His impact has been clear with Liverpool unbeaten in six, and winning their last five, since he took on the role.

After Manchester United's loss at Brighton on Thursday night, a win at Anfield on Saturday moves the Reds to within a point of their fourth-placed rivals albeit having played two games more.

"This system where Trent is getting into midfield and getting into more attacking positions is the key to the success we've been having recently," Konate says.

"It's important that we can involve Trent further up the field because of the quality he has in his game. We all know what a great passer of the ball he is, I'd say he's one of the best passers in the world. I think it's made us more clinical and decisive in front of goal."

The image below shows Konate receiving the ball after Liverpool regained possession from Leeds in the opening stages of last month's 6-1 win at Elland Road. At this moment, having been without the ball, Liverpool are in the shape of a more traditional back four, with Alexander-Arnold at right-back as Konate is in possession.

As Alexander-Arnold receives the ball, he immediately looks to switch the play to give himself the chance to slot into midfield alongside Fabinho while Konate fills in the space he vacates, and the defence begins to transition into a back three.

When Alexander-Arnold makes the move central, you can see he is directing Konate with his arm to ensure the centre-back is in sync with his movements. But, as the France defender explains, they must always know where each other is.

"We do talk but it's not so important that we are communicating - the main thing is that we all know our roles and what we need to do," says Konate. "Sometimes we're too far away from each other and there's a lot of noise in the stadium so if he does speak to me, I might not be able to hear him anyway."

Liverpool's new system, which is not dissimilar to those we have seen at Arsenal and Man City with Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones fulfilling a similar role to Alexander-Arnold, is triggered by turnovers in possession. So, just as Konate had to be alive to the change in shape when Liverpool regained the ball, he must also be prepared for his team-mates to lose the ball.

As the final match image shows, there is now a big space solely occupied by the France defender which leaves him potentially vulnerable to an opposition counter-attack.

"I have to cover more ground but we can see the tactical benefits from an attacking point of view," he adds, referencing Liverpool's ability to throw more bodies forward.

In this example, you can see Jordan Henderson pushing up into the attacking line to make it a flat line of four up top while Liverpool are still able to fill the midfield with Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Fabinho.

Klopp may have abandoned his old approach of the two flying full-backs, Andrew Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, terrorising defences with their lung-busting runs down the wing, but this new system is just as front foot. Liverpool are averaging three goals per game since making the switch.

Although there are still issues to iron out defensively, having conceded in all but one of those six games, the tactical change is paying dividends. Five wins from six, including the thrilling 2-2 draw against title-chasing Arsenal, has allowed Liverpool, almost by stealth, to re-enter the top-four picture.

Konate said he would be watching events unfold at the Amex on Thursday as reported Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister struck a penalty in stoppage-time for Brighton to beat Man Utd to the delight of his potential suitors.

"I always say our job is to focus on ourselves. We have to win our games but obviously the teams above us, we do keep an eye out and if they slip up, that would be great," says Konate.

"Even though I don't wish ill on anyone else, obviously I'd be happy if they did slip up. Manchester United have still got five games to play so it's not going to be decided by the result against Brighton."

Relative to Newcastle and Man Utd, the two frontrunners for third and fourth, Liverpool have an edge when it comes to dealing with pressure during the run-in. This is, after all, largely the same squad that kept pace with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for three of the last four seasons before this one.

"I think it helps to a certain extent when you have that experience and been involved in title races and the like," says Konate. "But this is the Premier League, the best league in the world, and at the moment every team is fighting for something or another, even to stay up if you're playing a team at the bottom.

"So all we can do is focus on ourselves and do our very best and put 100 per cent in because every match now is going to be a total battle. Almost a war."

However tired he gets in this new set up, Konate will never stop fighting.

