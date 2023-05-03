Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley sold out for first time

The Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on May 14 will be played at a sold-out Wembley for the first time.

Tickets for the showpiece final at the 90,000-seater venue sold out on Wednesday morning, just under two weeks before the game takes places.

This year's attendance will see over 40,000 more supporters attend the final compared to last year's previous record total, when 49,094 fans watched Chelsea win yet another domestic honour under Emma Hayes by beating Manchester City.

Recent Women's FA Cup final attendances 2022: 49,094

2021: 40,942

2020: Final played behind closed doors due to Covid-19

2019: 43,264

2018: 45,423

2017: 35,271

2016: 32,912

2015: 30,710

The match between Chelsea and Man Utd will be the ninth time the Women's FA Cup final has been played at Wembley, since the match was moved there in 2015.

Image: This year's sell-out sees nearly twice as many tickets sold as last year and almost 50,000 more tickets than 2021 (above)

Last month, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner criticised the FA's decision to allocate just 7,500 tickets to each club for the game.

"I don't know how many it is in the men's game, but to give clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United 8,000 tickets to sell, it's just crazy in my opinion," Skinner said.

"I don't know how it works in all honesty, I haven't really looked into it but to give two massive clubs 8,000 tickets is, as I say, crazy - that is as simple as I can put it."

Image: Over 49,000 fans attended the most recent FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley

At the time of Skinner's outburst, around 65,000 tickets had been sold for the fixture.

The FA responded to Skinner's complaints by saying in a statement: "Chelsea and Manchester United have each been issued with an additional 7,500 tickets for their fans.

"This is to help meet the likely demand for each club and is almost double the amount of tickets that the finalists received last year."