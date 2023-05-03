 Skip to content

Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley sold out for first time

The Women's FA Cup final has sold out at Wembley for the first time; Chelsea take on Manchester United on May 14 at the 90,000-seater venue; the sell-out match means more than twice as many tickets have been sold for the game than the previous record set last year

By Sam Blitz

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:52, UK

Chelsea lifted the FA Cup trophy after a 3-2 win against Man City
Image: Chelsea lifted the FA Cup after a 3-2 win against Man City last season

The Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on May 14 will be played at a sold-out Wembley for the first time.

Tickets for the showpiece final at the 90,000-seater venue sold out on Wednesday morning, just under two weeks before the game takes places.

This year's attendance will see over 40,000 more supporters attend the final compared to last year's previous record total, when 49,094 fans watched Chelsea win yet another domestic honour under Emma Hayes by beating Manchester City.

Recent Women's FA Cup final attendances

  • 2022: 49,094
  • 2021: 40,942
  • 2020: Final played behind closed doors due to Covid-19
  • 2019: 43,264
  • 2018: 45,423
  • 2017: 35,271
  • 2016: 32,912
  • 2015: 30,710

The match between Chelsea and Man Utd will be the ninth time the Women's FA Cup final has been played at Wembley, since the match was moved there in 2015.

The FA are continuing their efforts to grow women&#39;s football in the UK
Image: This year's sell-out sees nearly twice as many tickets sold as last year and almost 50,000 more tickets than 2021 (above)

Last month, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner criticised the FA's decision to allocate just 7,500 tickets to each club for the game.

Trending

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I don't know how many it is in the men's game, but to give clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United 8,000 tickets to sell, it's just crazy in my opinion," Skinner said.

"I don't know how it works in all honesty, I haven't really looked into it but to give two massive clubs 8,000 tickets is, as I say, crazy - that is as simple as I can put it."

Also See:

Over 40,000 fans attended the most recent FA Cup between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley
Image: Over 49,000 fans attended the most recent FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley

At the time of Skinner's outburst, around 65,000 tickets had been sold for the fixture.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The FA responded to Skinner's complaints by saying in a statement: "Chelsea and Manchester United have each been issued with an additional 7,500 tickets for their fans.

"This is to help meet the likely demand for each club and is almost double the amount of tickets that the finalists received last year."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1