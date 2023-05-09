Granit Xhaka: Bayer Leverkusen remain interested in signing Arsenal midfielder but deal next summer more likely

Bayer Leverkusen remain interested in signing Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, according to Sky Germany.

However, a transfer is thought to be more likely in the summer of 2024, when his current Arsenal deal runs out.

According to Sky Germany, Bayer can in principle imagine signing the player next summer. The club still want an aggressive leader in midfield.

Xhaka was previously Arsenal club captain and, although that is now Martin Odegaard, he has skippered the team in the Europa League this season.

The 30-year-old can imagine a Bundesliga return, according to Sky Germany, and has told fellow players about the idea.

Image: Xhaka has been a key player for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal this season

Bayer twice came close to signing Xhaka before, most recently last summer.

The Switzerland captain has resurrected his Arsenal career under Mikel Arteta, however, and is now fundamental to the team that is competing for the Premier League title this season.

Xhaka's agency and Bayer have so far been silent on Sky Germany's requests. Sky Sports News has also contacted Arsenal for comment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Jamie Carragher as part of an MNF special, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains the decision to give midfielder Granit Xhaka a new role in the team

Image: Declan Rice applauds the West Ham fans at Bournemouth

Meanwhile, West Ham will allow Declan Rice to leave this summer if they receive an offer worth £120m from a Champions League club.

West Ham would also accept £100m plus a player for the midfielder, with the Hammers already receiving enquiries about him.

His most likely destination at the moment is Arsenal, while Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown an interest in the England international.

Rice will have one year left on his contract this summer but West Ham have the option of extending it by another year. He rejected the offer of a new £200,000-a-week contract 18 months ago.

West Ham will only sell if the money is right and all proceeds from any potential sale would go towards strengthening the squad in the summer.