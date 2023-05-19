Arne Slot: Feyenoord concerned they will lose manager to Tottenham this summer

Feyenoord are increasingly concerned they are going to lose manager Arne Slot to Tottenham.

The Dutchman is among the top contenders for the job and Feyenoord are increasingly resigned to losing him to Spurs.

Feyenoord are still trying to get Slot to stay having just captured the Eredivisie title - and are willing to double his wages to around £3.5m (€4m) per year.

Reports also in De Telegraaf in Holland recently claimed that a release clause exists in his contract, but it does not come into effect until next year.

However, that may form the basis for a negotiation should Spurs wish to progress with a move for the Dutchman.

Image: Slot turned down the chance to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds earlier in the season

There have been reports in England that Slot has become the outright frontrunner - but Sky Sports News has been warned that might not yet be the case.

Spurs are also interested in Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Fulham boss Marco Silva, while Brentford's Thomas Frank has admirers at the club too.

Nevertheless, Slot, who has done a remarkable job winning Feyenoord's second title this century, has seen his chances of a move to the Premier League increase significantly over the past few weeks.

The Dutch manager turned down the chance to become Leeds manager earlier in the season, after Jesse Marsch was sacked,

Image: Julian Nagelsmann will not be Spurs' new manager

Sky Sports News has already reported Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next Tottenham head coach. Sources have told Sky Sports News that Spurs did not meet him and no meeting is scheduled to take place.

Nagelsmann is respected by senior figures at the club but he is not one for them at this moment in time.

Spurs and Chelsea both showed initial interest in the former Bayern Munich boss.

May 20: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 28: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick off 4.30pm