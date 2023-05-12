Julian Nagelsmann: Tottenham will not appoint former Bayern Munich boss as club's next head coach

Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next Tottenham head coach.

Sources have told Sky Sports News that Spurs did not meet him and no meeting is scheduled to take place.

Nagelsmann is respected by senior figures at the club but he is not one for them at this moment in time.

Spurs and Chelsea both showed initial interest in the former Bayern Munich boss.

Spurs continue to undergo a process to appoint Antonio Conte's successor and will consider acting boss Ryan Mason, among others, for the permanent role.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has also emerged as a target. Sky Sports News understands key figures at Spurs admire the former Liverpool midfielder, who took over at the Bundesliga side in October.

In that time he has led Leverkusen from relegation contenders to sixth in the league and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Spurs are also impressed by Vincent Kompany, who has guided Burnley back into the Premier League as Championship winners this season, but the former Manchester City captain recently signed a new five-year contract with the Lancashire club.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has emerged as a candidate to take over at Tottenham

Chelsea job also a non-starter

In April, it was revealed that Nagelsmann is also out of the running to be the next Chelsea manager. He had previously held talks with the club but is no longer under consideration with Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann, who was sacked as Bayern boss in March, was never regarded as the favourite for the job internally at Chelsea.

Friction between the two sides grew as Chelsea officials were determined to carry out thorough due diligence on all of the candidates before making a decision - with the German coach resenting the repeated interviews and requests for information.

Nagelsmann had reservations over the role himself and sensed that Chelsea's varied shortlist reflected a lack of clarity about the direction they want to take.

Rangnick: Nagelsmann a good fit for Tottenham

Last month, Ralf Rangnick suggested Nagelsmann would be a good fit for the Tottenham job.

The ex-Manchester United manager, who mentored Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, felt at the time that the Spurs set-up would suit his young compatriot, working alongside a sporting director.

Rangnick filled that role for the Red Bull franchise of clubs, including Leipzig and Salzburg, between 2012 and 2015 and then again from 2019 to 2020.

"I think Tottenham is an exciting club in many ways," Rangnick said in the Sky Germany studio.

"They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world at the moment. They have one of the best training centres, that is there at the moment and Daniel Levy, who has been leading the club for many, many years.

"Although he is not a big spender, he knows the football business and would not put himself in the centre of the cameras.

"If Tottenham really want [Nagelsmann], then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him.

"It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top one or two right away."

It is still unclear who will be the new sporting director at Tottenham after Fabio Paratici resigned last month.

Sky Sports News has been told Johannes Spors is one of a number of sporting directors the north London club are looking at.

Spors is a global sporting director for a number of clubs, including Genoa, Standard Liege and Melbourne Victory.

Harry Kane says he is not paying attention to the ongoing managerial speculation at Tottenham.

"That's down to the club," Kane said when asked about recent speculation.

"If I end up speaking to the chairman towards the end of the season I'm sure he'll fill me in on what he's thinking, but ultimately we have three more games.

"We don't want to look too far ahead or get carried away. The club will make the best decision for everyone, the players, the fans, the club in general and we just have to wait to see what that is."

