Harry Kane: Tottenham captain refuses to be drawn on future for Spurs amid Julian Nagelsmann links

Harry Kane says he is not paying attention to the ongoing speculation at Tottenham.

Kane headed the only goal of the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday to overtake Wayne Rooney and become the second highest Premier League scorer in history, sending Spurs up to sixth and boosting their hopes of European qualification.

Reports have suggested Tottenham have been encouraged in their pursuit of former Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann as permanent successor to Antonio Conte, but Kane avoided any discussion of what lies next at Spurs.

"That's down to the club," Kane said when asked about recent speculation.

"If I end up speaking to the chairman towards the end of the season I'm sure he'll fill me in on what he's thinking, but ultimately we have three more games.

"We don't want to look too far ahead or get carried away. The club will make the best decision for everyone, the players, the fans, the club in general and we just have to wait to see what that is."

Victory over Palace was the first win for Ryan Mason in his second spell in temporary charge, with Brighton just two points behind sixth-placed Spurs with three games in hand on them.

Kane revealed his former team-mate Mason made some tactical adjustments for the visit of Palace that were key to Spurs keeping a clean sheet and getting back to winning ways.

"Full credit to him, it was his first proper week," Kane said. "Last week wasn't really a week as we played two games in four days.

"It was his first full week of training and preparation. He changed the system without the ball to go 4-4-2 and then with the ball to go back to what we're used to with the 3-4-3, but to keep possession a little more, be more patient and not force it forward as quickly.

"I thought we controlled large spells of the game. I still think we're lacking a bit of confidence in certain areas under pressure in tight spaces.

"But full credit to Ryan for making those decisions and I'm really happy we were able to win and keep a clean sheet."

Kane said Mason, who is the youngest head coach currently operating in the Premier League, has a dressing room that is completely behind him as Spurs try and end their season on a high.

Asked if Mason might be ready to take the job on a permanent basis, Kane said: "We're all behind him. We know the club is in a situation, I spoke about, getting some of the values back. I feel like Ryan brings all those attributes.

"He's been here through the academy he knows what it's like as a fan, to play here, with that attitude and desire. He brings great enthusiasm to the coaching role here.

"Ultimately it will be down to the chairman and the club what they decide, but for these three games we're fully behind him to improve, try to win and see what happens."

Rangnick: Nagelsmann should go to Tottenham

Last month, Ralf Rangnick suggested Nagelsmann should go for the Tottenham job.

The ex-Manchester United manager, who mentored Nagelsmann at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, believes Spurs have the right set-up - but he would benefit with a sporting director with him.

Rangnick was sporting director for the Red Bull franchise of clubs, including Leipzig and Salzburg, between 2012 and 2015 and then again from 2019 to 2020.

"I think Tottenham is an exciting club in many ways," Rangnick said in the Sky Germany studio.

"They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world at the moment. They have one of the best training centres, that is there at the moment and Daniel Levy, who has been leading the club for many, many years.

"Although he is not a big spender, he knows the football business and would not put himself in the centre of the cameras.

"If Tottenham really want him, then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him.

"It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement and yet this is not a club where the house expects you to be in the top one or two right away."