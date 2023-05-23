Neymar: Manchester United one of a number of clubs who have been offered PSG forward this summer

Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Erik ten Hag's side are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about Neymar's potential availability.

While a deal might make sense from a commercial point of view, he is not currently a United target.

In any case, it is difficult to see how United would be able to sign him and pay his wages and how he would adapt to playing in the Premier League.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that PSG would be willing to listen to offers for Neymar this summer.

The news came after PSG condemned the actions of supporters who are understood to have gathered outside the home of Neymar and chanted for him to leave the club.

Fans were filmed chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visiting the home of Neymar calling for him to move on.

Paris Saint-Germain are also set to see Lionel Messi leave at the end of the season, with the Ligue 1 club not planning to offer the forward a new contract.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol speaking earlier this month:

Neymar is facing an uncertain future at PSG. It's the end of the 'bling-bling' culture and they want to move in a different direction so they would be willing to listen to offers for Neymar.

In the past they've been willing to listen to offers for him and things have not been going that great for Neymar.

There were these protests outside of his house by PSG supporters who were chanting, 'Get out of our club'. There was a very strong statement from PSG condemning that.

There's a lot of noise around Neymar and I think PSG are thinking they don't need this noise anymore.

I think him leaving would fit in with their new strategy. PSG don't want to be the Harlem Globetrotters or the Dream Team, they want to be the club version of that France side at the World Cup with young, humble and hungry French players.

Hypothetically the Qataris could buy Manchester United and then they move Neymar from PSG to Man Utd to become the face of the new ownership of the club.

An issue, though, would be financial fair play. I don't think Man Utd have the finances, even with the new Qatari owners, to be able to afford to pay somebody an enormous wage and I also don't think he's a real Erik ten Hag kind of player.

But if Neymar is going to leave PSG then Premier League clubs have to come into the mix.