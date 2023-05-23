Kyogo Furuhashi, Ange Postecoglou scoop Scottish awards for player and manager of season

Celtic duo Kyogo Furuhashi and manager Ange Postecoglou have been named Scottish Premiership player and manager of the year.

Postecoglou led Celtic to their second consecutive Scottish Premiership triumph comfortably ahead of biggest rivals Rangers. They hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table with two games to go, even after Rangers' 3-0 Old Firm victory earlier this month.

That was one of only five games they have failed to win of 36 league matches this season, scoring 107 goals along the way.

Celtic have led from the front ever since starting the season with a run of six consecutive wins, scoring 25 goals in the process. Defeat at St Mirren, which ended that run in September, remains one of only two games they have lost all season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Mirren

Postecoglou said: 'It is great to be recognised again in this way and we thank the SPFL and sponsors [Glen's] for this award. It is an award which really reflects the huge collective effort of everyone at the club to deliver our second successive Premiership title.

"Once again, everyone at the club has been absolutely united and worked tirelessly all year to bring such well-deserved success to our supporters."

Kyogo's latest gong made it a trio of personal victories for the Japanese forward, who had already been named Celtic's player of the season and landed the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year last week.

He has rocketed to the top of the Scottish Premiership scoring charts after bagging 25 goals already this season in 34 appearances. With two games remaining, Kyogo is already the highest scorer in a single season since Leigh Griffiths' 31-goal haul in 2015/16.