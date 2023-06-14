Nicolo Barella: Newcastle in £50m talks for Inter Milan midfielder

Newcastle are in talks with Inter Milan over a £50m move for midfielder Nicolo Barella and the club are hopeful of sealing the deal.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of the 26-year-old, who played in the Champions League final for Inter.

Newcastle's transfer record is £60m for Alexander Isak last summer.

After a sensational season under Howe, Newcastle are able to offer the Italian international Champions League football which puts them in a strong position.

Newcastle are also currently leading Tottenham in the race to sign Leicester's James Maddison.

Both clubs are interested in signing the attacking midfielder, who has only a year left on his contract, this summer.

Newcastle's interest stems back to the January transfer window, when Leicester were unwilling to sell the 26-year-old.

