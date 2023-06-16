USA 3-0 Mexico: CONCACAF Nations League semi-final cut short due to homophobic chanting

Homophobic chanting by some Mexico supporters mars USA's 3-0 win in CONCACAF Nations League semi-final; Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton ends match in eighth minute of stoppage time on a night that also saw four red cards given in Nevada

The USA's CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Mexico was stopped early by the referee after homophobic chanting from the crowd.

The Americans booked their place in Monday's final against Canada with a 3-0 victory in Nevada thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic (x2) and Ricardo Pepi, but the fixture was marred by the behaviour of some of the visiting supporters.

Play was halted in the 90th minute and when action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signalled but more discriminatory chanting caused Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton to end the match in the eighth minute.

In January, FIFA fined Mexico after homophobic chanting by fans at two games and they could now face more sanctions.

"In terms of the chant, I want to make it very clear first and foremost, for our beliefs and our culture, it has no place in the game," USA interim head coach BJ Callaghan said. "It has no place in our value system."

CONCACAF - the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football - said in a statement: "Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials.

"Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behaviour in the stadium.

"These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high-quality football in our region."

It was an eventful fixture for referee Barton, who also sent off four players for their antics on the pitch including USA's Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest.

The pair will be unavailable for the final against Canada, who beat Panama 2-0 thanks to goals from Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies.

Berhalter poised for USA return

Gregg Berhalter is poised to return as USA head coach almost six months after US Soccer let his contract expire amid a shakeup at the federation.

The 49-year-old's contract with the national team expired on December 31 after he lead the side to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

The federation was embroiled in internal strife after the tournament due to a dispute between Berhalter, USA midfielder Gio Reyna and his parents.

Berhalter had made remarks criticising Reyna's commitment to the team at the World Cup, saying that he even considered sending him home.

Reyna's mother Danielle, who has known Berhalter and his wife for years, responded by informing the federation of an incident more than 30 years ago in which Berhalter had admitted to kicking his now-wife during a dispute.

US Soccer launched an investigation, which said in March that the incident would not prevent the body from rehiring Berhalter.