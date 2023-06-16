Tosin Adarabioyo: Tottenham consider Fulham defender among centre-back targets as Ange Postecoglou plots transfers

Tosin Adarabioyo is among the potential centre-back targets being considered by Tottenham.

Interest in the Fulham defender is at an early stage but the club are understood to have been discussing whether or not to make that interest formal.

Spurs have been monitoring the situation around his contract, as well as his performances for the Cottagers under Marco Silva last season.

The 25-year-old's Fulham deal was due to expire this summer but the west Londoners triggered an extension until 2024 earlier this year.

Image: Adarabioyo fits the profile new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu likes at centre-half

Talks were also held with Fulham about a new long-term deal earlier in the season, with Silva keen to keep him, but they have not progressed.

Adarabioyo is keen to seek a new chapter in his career, so this summer is the last real opportunity Fulham have to get a decent fee for the defender. In January he will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract arrangement for summer 2024.

Tottenham are looking to make changes at centre-back in this window and will listen to offers for Davinson Sanchez in particular, while Clement Lenglet has returned to Barcelona from his loan spell.

Spurs are also looking for players with homegrown status, which ex-England youth international Adarabioyo has, and he fits the profile new manager Ange Postecoglu likes at centre-half.

Spurs also retain an interest in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, along with a number of other clubs, which extends back to last summer. He has three years left on his deal at Selhurst Park.

Barca put Lo Celso on transfer target list

Image: Barcelona are interested in Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso

Barcelona have put Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso on their summer target list.

Barca boss Xavi is a huge admirer of the playmaker and has placed him among his midfield options to pursue in the market.

The Spanish club are open to discussing Lo Celso with Spurs should they initiate discussions over bringing Lenglet back to Hotspur Way.

Lenglet has returned to Barcelona following a season-long loan and he remains on Spurs' list of targets.

Barcelona are looking to sign at least one new midfielder and remain keen on signing Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer on July 1.

Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that Gundogan is in talks over a new deal at City but the length of the contract on offer - one year plus an option - is proving to be a sticking point.

Barca are thought to be among the clubs willing to offer him a longer deal. Arsenal are also interested in Gundogan.

