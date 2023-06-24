Mason Mount: Manchester United to focus on other targets after Chelsea reject third bid of £55m for midfielder

Manchester United are understood to be re-focusing on other targets as there is an "impasse" in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Sky Sports has been told their latest offer worth £55m for Mount remains on the table, which Chelsea rejected on Friday night.

United retain an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - among other players.

Chelsea have made a counter-proposal of £58m plus £7m in add-ons in exchange for Mount, and offered to meet United in person to try and come to a positive resolution.

England international Mount has one year left on his existing contract at Stamford Bridge and is understood to be keen on a move to Erik ten Hag's side.

Sky Sports News understands United are actively looking at alternative targets and it was suggested they would not increase their £55m offer after their third bid went in.

It was also understood United were open to negotiating if they received a positive response from Chelsea.

United must now decide if that response is positive enough to bring them back to the table or walk away and pursue alternative targets.

Due to Financial Fair Play rules, it is unlikely United could spend a huge portion of their budget on one player - especially as they have other areas they want to strengthen.

For that reason, they are looking at a number of other options in midfield. Potential sales of players would, however, increase their spending power.

