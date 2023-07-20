Andre Onana: Manchester United seal £47.2m deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

Manchester United have completed the £47.2m signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Onana has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further year, as he replaces the departed David De Gea, who left the club after 12 years as the club's first-choice stopper.

The transfer fee for the 27-year-old Cameroon international is an initial €51m (£43.8m), plus €4m (£3.4m) in potential add-ons, depending on individual and club performance.

United boss Erik ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax, where they won three league titles and two KNVB Cups together and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The goalkeeper, who has kept 104 clean sheets in 255 appearances throughout his club career, joined Inter Milan in 2022 and won the Coppa Italia during his time at the San Siro.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Andre Onana's best saves from the Africa Cup of Nations 2022

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way," Onana said.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

"Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can't wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club."

Kaveh: Ten Hag has the goalkeeper he wants

Image: Andre Onana has been reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Erik ten Hag has got the goalkeeper he wants for next season. You have to say it's an incredible deal for Inter Milan, because they signed Onana last summer on a free transfer and are now selling him for up to almost £48m.

"Ten Hag knows him well because he worked with him at Ajax.

"He's a modern goalkeeper. He can play out from the back, is very comfortable on the ball and likes to take risks - so many, in fact, he was sent home from the World Cup by the manager of Cameroon because he was unhappy with how much he was playing out.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

"He's a bit of a contrast from David De Gea. Everyone talks about how you need a goalkeeper who's comfortable on the ball and can play out from the back in modern football, and Onana can certainly do that - he was exceptional for Inter, helping them get to the Champions League final.

"He has had a bit of history with Ten Hag before, they fell out a couple of times at Ajax and he was dropped, and he also served a nine-month ban for a doping violation, but Ten Hag wanted a new goalkeeper and he's got his man."

Analysis: Why Onana can elevate Man Utd

Sky Sports digital football journalist Zinny Boswell:

"Andre Onana represents the modern goalkeeper. He can play with his feet, he's mobile which allows him to play as a sweeper 'keeper. But most importantly, he's confident. That's going to be the key for him at Man Utd. They'll hope he will be able to deal with what Gary Neville describes as the most pressurised role in English football.

"The key thing behind Onana's arrival will be that he unlocks Man Utd's build-up play. We saw Lisandro Martinez arrive last season from Ajax and it just had such a big impact on the confidence of the team when playing out from the back. We've also seen David De Gea's shortcomings in that area hold the team back.

"Looking at the stats, Onana outperforms De Gea across passing frequency, passing accuracy, long passes and long passing accuracy. But we can also see that Onana tends to go short more often. In terms of the way Ten Hag is trying to play, with the aim of controlling games, Onana will be the perfect goalkeeper for the Dutchman.

"If the goalkeeper is stuttering over his passes that spreads throughout the team. As we've seen with Man Utd over the last season they've been pretty fragile at times. They could do with a bit of confidence at the back."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.