Sky Sports launches 'New Focus Fund' to deliver new and diverse content

Sky Sports New Focus Fund exists to help remove barriers to entry for creative talent and create more equitable opportunities. The fund is part of Sky's wider £30m commitment to tackle racial injustice.
Wednesday 12 July 2023 10:10, UK
Sky Sports are looking for fresh new ideas from diverse content makers and independent production companies.
If you're passionate about sport and storytelling and have an exciting programme, podcast, vodcast or social idea that you think Sky Sports should be making then we would love to hear from you.
Send us the content ideas you think we are missing. What are the stories and talent you believe are not currently being showcased on Sky Sports? Whether that's a new sports entertainment show, or the next big sports vodcast or podcast, we are looking for compelling sports narratives told in a new way, or through a new digital or social approach.
The Sky Sports New Focus Fund will offer:
A 12-week partnering programme with Sky Sports production teams to develop your pitch
Full funding to commission your idea
This is a really exciting opportunity for diverse led indies and talented content makers to help shape the future of Sky Sports.
To apply, please complete this form. Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 28 July.
Successful applicants will be notified in August.
Who is it for?
The New Focus Fund is open to individual content creators and independent production companies. We encourage applications from under-represented groups, including those with Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic backgrounds, individuals with Disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to participate in a 12-week development programme, partnering with key contacts in Sky Sports, from September to November 2023. Successful final pitches will be developed and published on relevant Sky Sports' platforms in 2024.
For more information or if you have any questions about the fund or your application, please email: inclusion@sky.uk
