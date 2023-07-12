Sky Sports New Focus Fund exists to help remove barriers to entry for creative talent and create more equitable opportunities. The fund is part of Sky's wider £30m commitment to tackle racial injustice.

Sky Sports launches 'New Focus Fund' to deliver new and diverse content

The Sky Sports 'New Focus Fund' has been formed as part of Sky's wider strategy to support diversity and inclusion in the industry and its workforce

Sky Sports are looking for fresh new ideas from diverse content makers and independent production companies.

If you're passionate about sport and storytelling and have an exciting programme, podcast, vodcast or social idea that you think Sky Sports should be making then we would love to hear from you.

Send us the content ideas you think we are missing. What are the stories and talent you believe are not currently being showcased on Sky Sports? Whether that's a new sports entertainment show, or the next big sports vodcast or podcast, we are looking for compelling sports narratives told in a new way, or through a new digital or social approach.

The Sky Sports New Focus Fund will offer:

A 12-week partnering programme with Sky Sports production teams to develop your pitch

Full funding to commission your idea

This is a really exciting opportunity for diverse led indies and talented content makers to help shape the future of Sky Sports.

Criteria

Applicants need to send in a top line description for their idea. This should be a couple of paragraphs (max 250 words) outlining what the idea is, which platform it would work for, and why Sky Sports should be making it.

All ideas - whether a sports entertainment show, social concept, vodcast or podcast, or a documentary - need to have sport at its heart.

We welcome both written and video applications (no longer than two minutes in length).

To apply, please complete this form. Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 28 July.

Successful applicants will be notified in August.

Who is it for?

The New Focus Fund is open to individual content creators and independent production companies. We encourage applications from under-represented groups, including those with Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic backgrounds, individuals with Disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to participate in a 12-week development programme, partnering with key contacts in Sky Sports, from September to November 2023. Successful final pitches will be developed and published on relevant Sky Sports' platforms in 2024.

For more information or if you have any questions about the fund or your application, please email: inclusion@sky.uk

Sky Sports New Focus Fund exists to help remove barriers to entry for creative talent and create more equitable opportunities. The fund is part of Sky's wider £30m commitment to tackle racial injustice.

Sky Privacy Notice for New Focus Fund